Capito, Carper Applaud Senate Passage of the WILD Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Tom Carper (D-Del.), Ranking Member and Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, celebrated unanimous Senate passage of the Wildlife Innovation and Longevity Driver (WILD) Reauthorization Act. The bipartisan legislation would reauthorize the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program, which enables wildlife and habitat conservation in all 50 states and territories, and the Multinational Species Conservation Funds, which support the global conservation of imperiled species, including rhinos, elephants, tigers, great apes and turtles. The legislation now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“By passing the WILD Act, the Senate advanced the reauthorization of the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program that supports our conservation and habitat restoration efforts throughout the country, including West Virginia in the Chesapeake Bay watershed region. I appreciate Chairman Carper for leading on this legislation with me as we help strengthen conservation and wildlife programs in America and around the world,” Ranking Member Capito said.

“Across our nation and around the world, climate change and habitat loss are threatening wildlife,” Chairman Carper said. “The bipartisan WILD Act tackles these threats head-on by enabling the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to promote voluntary conservation efforts. Additionally, this legislation helps to ensure the United States remains a global leader in protecting and conserving wildlife, including some of the world’s most imperiled species. I thank Senator Capito for her partnership on this important legislation and our colleagues for passing it through the Senate.”

The WILD Act is supported by the following organizations: The Wildlife Conservation Society, World Wildlife Fund, National Wildlife Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, National Audubon Society, Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation, and The Nature Conservancy.

The full text of the legislation is available here.

# # #