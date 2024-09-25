Carper, Capito Applaud Senate Passage of the WILD Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, today celebrated unanimous Senate passage of the Wildlife Innovation and Longevity Driver (WILD) Reauthorization Act. The bipartisan legislation would reauthorize the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program, which enables wildlife and habitat conservation in all 50 states and territories, and the Multinational Species Conservation Funds, which support the global conservation of imperiled species, including rhinos, elephants, tigers, great apes and turtles.

“Across our nation and around the world, climate change and habitat loss are threatening wildlife,” said Chairman Carper. “The bipartisan WILD Act tackles these threats head-on by enabling the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to promote voluntary conservation efforts. Additionally, this legislation helps to ensure the United States remains a global leader in protecting and conserving wildlife, including some of the world’s most imperiled species. I thank Senator Capito for her partnership on this important legislation and our colleagues for passing it through the Senate.”

“By passing the WILD Act, the Senate advanced the reauthorization of the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program that supports our conservation and habitat restoration efforts throughout the country, including West Virginia in the Chesapeake Bay watershed region. I appreciate Chairman Carper for leading on this legislation with me as we help strengthen conservation and wildlife programs in America and around the world,” said Ranking Member Capito.

The full text of the bill is available here.

WILD Act Supporters:

Wildlife Conservation Society

World Wildlife Fund

National Wildlife Federation

Ducks Unlimited

Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

National Audubon Society

Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation

The Nature Conservancy

