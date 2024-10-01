Really Big Coloring Books® ColoringBook.com Expands as Supplier, Distributor, Wholesaler of Crayola® Products

Providing products to the independent and benevolent organizations, 501c3's, small business, corporate America, home schools and more is one of our strong points.”
— Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com® now offers the entire Crayola® catalog at wholesale prices for resale in the US and Canada. Crayons, pencils, markers, chalk, paints, and much more.

Businesses or consumers can can now purchase Crayola Crayons in bulk and individual, single colors/sizes in the U.S. or Canada at the company official website, https://ColoringBook.com. Also, by phone 314-695-5757 or 1-800-244-2665 and email info@coloringbook.com. "Providing products to independent and benevolent organizations, 501c3's, small business, corporate America, home schools and more, is one of our strong points. We are happy to be of service," said Wayne Bell.

Service organizations, different types of company's, one-off corporate orders, special event orders can be purchased at wholesale prices. Also, ideal for independent bookstores, local stores in small towns, independent gift shops, toy stores, specialty stores, tourist areas and remote areas such as mountainous and countryside locations.

Purchases can be made in small amounts, by the case, or by the pallet; call for immediate details 1-800-244-2665. Customers may pick out their items on Crayola.com and be sure to get the exact product name, item number. ColoringBook.com will share the case pack amounts, pricing, shipping and billing information, so your order may be processed by Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. located in St. Louis, MO. Be prepared to supply your business information, including phone, address, city, state, zip, organization name thats accepting the order and the delivery date of when product is needed. Some orders will be entitled to complimentary shipping based on the total order amount and details.

Customers may sell products on their own websites and their store location(s). Products sold for community events or give-a-ways are requested to not be aligned with any type of political or policy driven organization. Crayola products to be resold should remain in the original packaging while items may be kitted with other products for promotional purposes. Additional details may apply, please call 314-695-5757 for more information.

Visit ColoringBook.com website where you can explore a large selection of Crayola products and toys.

Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
email us here
About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

