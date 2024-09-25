CBP officers seize $815K in cocaine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $815,000 in cocaine hidden within a vehicle during an examination.

“Our frontline CBP officers utilized an effective combination of inspection skill, training, experience and technology and seized a significant amount of cocaine,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “These kinds of seizures underscore the reality of the drug threat and the importance of CBP’s border security mission.”

Packages containing 61 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Eagle Pass International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by a 24-year-old male Mexican citizen for a secondary examination. Following a thorough examination that included use of a nonintrusive inspection system and CBP canines, CBP officers discovered 32 packages containing a total of 61 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $815,377.

CBP officers seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

