Future Forward! Science World’s 7th Annual Girls and STEAM Summit Aims to Close Gender Gap in STEAM Fields

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future is bright, and it's filled with girls and science, technology, engineering, arts & design, and math (STEAM)! Science World’s 7th Annual Girls and STEAM Summit, presented by STEMCELL Technologies, is thrilled to announce its theme: "Future Forward!" This action-packed day on Saturday, November 2nd ignites a passion for innovation in the next generation of STEAM leaders.

Aligned with Science World's purpose of "Science for All," the Girls and STEAM Summit tackles the ongoing gender gap in STEAM careers. With women making up just 24% of STEM bachelor program entries in Canada[1], this event inspires and mentors girls, introducing them to potential careers and challenging them to think big. To further support this development, Girls and STEAM offers year-round online resources, workshops, livestreams and events. While the terms “women” and “girls” are used for this program, this event is inclusive of attendees and mentors who identify as women, girls, trans, genderqueer, non-binary, two-spirit, and gender questioning.

Throughout the day, the girls will explore engaging workshops, showcase booths and a mentor café, concluding with an inspiring keynote. Interactive workshops will delve into topics ranging from bodies to machines while the mentor café will connect participants with over 50 STEAM professionals.

Building on the success of previous years, the "Future Forward!" theme looks ahead on how to tackle unprecedented challenges and create groundbreaking solutions. From designing sustainable cities to developing life-saving medical technology, the Summit aims to empower girls to dream big about the possibilities that lie ahead.

The event will be anchored by keynote speaker, Moronke Harris, an award-winning deep-sea scientist and Oceanography student. She has experience in climate engineering, intergovernmental research expeditions, and a deep fascination with exploration, innovation, and the blue economy. Harris is a specialist in the alien world of deep-sea hydrothermal vents, venturing thousands of meters below the surface to explore Earth's final frontier. This keynote recording will be available for viewing after the event at scienceworld.ca.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the 'Future Forward!' theme to life at this year's Girls and STEAM Summit," says Issy Worrall, Manager, Public Programs and Engagement at Science World. "By showcasing the diverse and groundbreaking work being done by women in STEAM fields, we hope to inspire girls to become the future inventors, problem-solvers, and leaders who will shape our world for the better. We couldn’t do it without the support of our corporate and community partners, and we’re so thankful to the entire STEAM community for their participation.”

This is the second year STEMCELL, which is located down the street from Science World, has provided support for Girls and STEAM as a presenting partner.

“The science community is stronger when people gather to collaborate, exchange ideas, and learn from one another,” said Sharon Louis, Senior Vice President of Research and Development, STEMCELL. “Through hands-on activities and engaging discussions, the Girls and STEAM program provides many wonderful opportunities for young women and girls to participate and experience first-hand how real-world communities of science and technology are built. STEMCELL is proud to support Girls and STEAM and the ‘Future Forward!’ Summit to inspire the next generation of scientists and leaders, strengthen our community, and help pave the way for the breakthroughs of tomorrow.”

Visit scienceworld.ca to learn more about the ongoing Girls and STEAM offerings throughout the year.

About Science World

Science World is a charity that provides engaging and playful STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & design and math) learning experiences. Visitors to the iconic dome in Vancouver explore interactive, hands-on exhibits, galleries and events that nurture discovery and inspire connection with their natural, physical and built environments. Beyond the dome, outreach programs inspire students, teachers and families in every region of British Columbia through virtual and in-person visits and programs. Science World's mission is to ignite wonder and empower dreams through science and nature. And their vision is a sustainable future filled with critical thinkers, problem solvers and wonder seekers. Learn more at scienceworld.ca.

About STEMCELL Technologies

STEMCELL Technologies, Canada's largest biotechnology company, provides over 2500 high-quality cell culture media, cell separation technologies, instruments, accessory products, and services to scientists around the world working on stem cell, immunology, cancer, regenerative medicine, and cellular therapy research. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, STEMCELL is an anchor company and we are passionate about ensuring the success of the province's life sciences sector. We are Scientists Helping Scientists who are dedicated to improving lives by advancing knowledge and scientific discovery, fostering inclusion in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and investing in sustainability and corporate social responsibility. For more information, visit www.stemcell.com/our-responsibility.

