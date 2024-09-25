American National Urges Claims Preparedness for Tropical Storm Helene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helene is forecast to rapidly intensify and accelerate while it moves northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approaches the Florida Gulf coast. The storm is expected to intensify and grow significantly reaching major hurricane intensity as it approaches the Florida coast and impacting the southeast region. American National strongly encourages its policyholders to prepare for their insurance needs. We hope you will find the following informational resources helpful while preparing for this storm. Please be advised to follow the orders of local authorities.



If you are an American National policyholder:

There are several ways to report a claim (to ensure efficient claims service, check that your login credentials are up to date):

Mobile: Use the AN Mobile app, available for free at the Apple App store or Google Play. An account is required. Online: Claims (AmericanNational.com) and login to your account to file claim. To create an account, go to AmericanNational.com > Customer Login > Personal Insurance – Log In > Register. If reporting on behalf of the insured and do not have a login: Claims (AmericanNational.com) and click the "Start Claim Online" link. Phone: Call the 24-hour claims hotline at (800) 333-2860.

Stay alert, stay safe:

Refer to the National Hurricane Center at http://www.nhc.noaa.gov for hurricane preparedness, weather tracking and additional updates.

Check your local area forecast and follow instructions from local authorities to protect yourself, your family, and your property. Be sure to secure your home and property, follow your disaster plan and heed all storm warnings.

APCIA urges the following actions to prepare for a tropical storm or hurricane:

Gather copies of your insurance policies. Keep copies of your insurance policies (home, flood and auto) in a safe, dry, and accessible location or have your policy numbers available. Save your insurer’s contact info. Save your insurer’s toll-free claims number to your cell phone’s contacts. APCIA has a list of insurer’s toll-free numbers here. APCIA American Property Casualty Insurance Association | APCIA Make a home or business inventory. Use your smartphone to take photos or videos of your belongings, including furniture, appliances, clothes, lawn equipment, jewelry, and art. Save your inventory to a place where you can easily retrieve it. You can also check if your insurer has an app to help with creating a home inventory.



For more information on how to prepare, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/hurricane-plan.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a group of companies writing a broad array of insurance products and services and operating in all 50 states. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. Life insurance, annuities, credit insurance, pension products, and other products and services are written through multiple companies. Property and casualty insurance is written through American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, Missouri, and affiliates. In New York, business is written through Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company, United Farm Family Insurance Company, and American National Life Insurance Company of New York, Glenmont, New York. Not all products and services are available in all states. Not all companies are licensed in all states. Each company has financial responsibility for only the products and services it issues. For more information, please visit AmericanNational.com

