E Ink Wins Manufacturer of the Year at the 9th Annual Massachusetts Manufacturing Awards Ceremony

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts recognized E Ink as a leading manufacturer in the state at the 9th Annual Manufacturing Awards. Companies across the Commonwealth, including E Ink, were honored by the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus and accepted their awards on September 25 at Gillette Stadium.



The award recognizes E Ink in part because of its ongoing manufacturing and production of ePaper displays in Massachusetts. E Ink’s Billerica and South Hadley facility has been actively producing the Company’s proprietary ink and film products since 2009. E Ink has since acquired both sites and plans further expansion in the future. The Company is also looking to invest in automation within the factories to stay competitive in a challenging manufacturing environment.

The most notable product manufactured in Massachusetts is E Ink’s black and white ink and film, which is used in millions of eReaders and electronic shelf labels, in transportation signs throughout the world, including at the MBTA, and in the world’s first color-changing car, produced with BMW. E Ink’s innovative and rugged ePaper enables a variety of applications that value a low power display that is easy on the eyes.

“Massachusetts stands at the forefront of advanced manufacturing in the United States, thanks to the collaborative efforts of government and industry,” said Paul Apen, E Ink’s US Chief Operating Officer. “Under the leadership of Speaker Mariano, Senate President Spilka, and Governor Healey, the Legislature has made strategic investments in this critical sector. At E Ink, we are committed to driving innovation, enhancing production, and creating jobs for residents in the Commonwealth.”

Formed in August 2014, the Manufacturing Caucus includes more than 70 legislators from around the Commonwealth. Lawmakers focus on training for manufacturing employees, encouraging innovation by helping start-ups access resources, and expanding apprenticeship opportunities in key manufacturing sectors. To celebrate October’s Manufacturing Month, the Commonwealth’s Legislative Manufacturing Caucus teamed up with The Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM), along with MassMEP, MassRobotics, Forge, WPI, and the MassHire boards, who hosted the “Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up” at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

As a global leader in ePaper technology, E Ink is not only committed to delivering innovative technology via advanced manufacturing processes but is also prioritizing sustainability. The company is actively focused on reducing carbon emissions throughout the product design and manufacturing processes by conducting carbon footprint verification and providing customers with a sustainable framework for the design and integration of ePaper products.

E Ink has also set the ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero by 2040 and RE100 by 2030, which means sourcing the company's entire energy utilization from renewable sources. As of December 2023, E Ink's global operations and sales sites have already achieved RE35 with factories and offices in Billerica, Fremont, and South Hadley (United States), and sales offices in Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea), successfully reaching RE100 by using 100 percent renewable energy. In September 2023, E Ink's science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets were validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). For years, E Ink was identified as having 99.9 percent of Green Revenue according to the FTSE Russell Green Revenue 2.0 Data Model, underscoring the positive environmental impact of ePaper products.

