OSCE Presence trains Albanian State Police on environmental enforcement and investigation techniques

On 25 September 2024, the OSCE Presence in Albania started a two-day training for the Albanian State Police on environmental enforcement and investigation techniques. The training brought together 17 police officers from all 12 regional directorate of police across Albania which cover criminal police, public safety, and environmental crime unit.

The training was delivered by a group of mixed international and national experts. The participants were equipped with knowledge of the domestic and international standards on environmental enforcement and investigation of environment crime in the European Union and Albania. They also benefitted from the experience and practices of the Slovak Environmental Crime Unit, its police structure of environmental crime police officers and their inter-institutional co-ordination.

“We hope that these two-day training and discussion will be useful for your work and will serve as a platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing among all stakeholders invested in combating environmental crimes in Albania,”, said the Head of the Presence, Ambassador Michel Tarran, who opened the event alongside the Director of Criminal Police Department at the Albanian State Police, Neritan Nallbati.

The training builds upon the Presence’s support to environmental governance and security in Albania and its active involvement in developing national capacities to address such challenges.

In 2023, the Presence developed and delivered a new curriculum on environmental legislation for the School of Magistrates in Albania for the initial education system 2023-2024. In December 2023, the Presence supported a training needs assessment for all the institutional chains dealing with environmental enforcement in Albania and is working to address some of those needs within the frame of the project. The training need assessment underlined the importance of systematic training programs for civil servant of institutions dealing with environmental violations. It shed light on the current state of affairs, identified gaps in knowledge and skills, and ultimately paved the way for strategic interventions that will empower relevant stakeholders in their efforts to combat environmental crimes effectively.