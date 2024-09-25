5 areas where NSF funding is enhancing undergraduate STEM participation at Hispanic-serving institutions

In the U.S., just over 21% of the undergraduate student body identified as Hispanic in 2021. Nearly 63% of those students were enrolled at Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs).* Despite representing only a small portion of the nation's public and private institutions of higher education, HSIs produce key STEM research. These institutions have made great strides in advancing STEM education for the diverse populations of students they serve, including expanding undergraduate research opportunities, improving technical training at two-year institutions, and introducing active learning to calculus courses to improve student success. And to continue these efforts, HSIs require support.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, HSIs have extensive infrastructure and equipment needs due to outdated buildings, natural disasters and lack of funding. To address some of these needs, NSF has awarded more than $3 million to provide new STEM equipment to broaden STEM participation and education across five different areas through two solicitations from the NSF HSI program, Enriching Learning, Programs, and Student Experiences and Equitable Transformation in STEM Education.**

The goal of these solicitations is to meet the National Science Board's vision for a more diverse and capable science and engineering workforce by enhancing the quality of undergraduate science, technology, engineering and mathematics education at HSIs. These solicitations focus on transforming STEM education at HSIs through improving the student experience and the institutional infrastructure.

Here are five areas where NSF funding is changing the educational landscape for Hispanic students by providing new, state-of-the-art equipment to eight different HSIs.

* To qualify as an HSI, a higher education institution must be accredited, not-for-profit, and have an enrollment of full-time undergraduate students that is at least 25% Hispanic students at the end of the award year. For more information about HSI eligibility, please see the Department of Education's definition.

**Learn more about the HSI Program.