SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Bumble Inc. (“Bumble” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BMBL). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth, while also downplaying the potential disruption to Bumble’s brand and reputation caused by the imminent change in leadership. Such statements are alleged to have caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Bumble’s securities at artificially inflated prices.



If you bought shares of Bumble between November 7, 2023 and August 7, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at http://holzerlaw.com/case/bumble/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 25, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

