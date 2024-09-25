Visiting Media Appoints Steve Sackman as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

Seasoned Hospitality Leader to Drive Global Sales Growth of Immersive Sales Solutions for the Hospitality Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media, the leader in immersive sales enablement for the hospitality industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Sackman as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. A proven hospitality veteran with over 20 years of experience, Sackman will lead Visiting Media’s global sales efforts, accelerating growth and expanding the adoption of cutting-edge immersive technologies designed to transform how hotels engage and convert customers.



Sackman’s impressive career spans senior leadership roles with top-tier hospitality brands, including Highgate Hotels, Destination Hotels & Resorts, and Convene. His deep expertise in aligning sales strategies with industry trends and delivering exceptional revenue growth has made him a trusted advisor in the industry. Sackman’s hands-on experience working with prestigious properties like CoralTree Hospitality and SLS South Beach enables him to bring a unique perspective to Visiting Media—ensuring the company’s innovative solutions continue to meet the evolving needs of hoteliers and above-property sales teams.

“Steve’s extensive background in hospitality sales leadership brings a valuable operator’s perspective to our team,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, COO of Visiting Media. “His deep empathy for the challenges and opportunities facing hotel sales executives will be crucial as we continue to deliver impactful solutions like SalesHub™ and Hospitality Cloud. Steve’s leadership will be a game-changer in helping us empower our customers to close deals faster and drive revenue growth.”

Known for his ability to cultivate high-performing sales teams and foster cross-functional collaboration, Sackman joins Visiting Media at a pivotal moment. With more than 3,300 customers worldwide, the company’s immersive sales enablement platforms are rapidly transforming how hotels showcase their spaces, engage prospective customers, and streamline the booking process. As the industry increasingly embraces virtual experiences to enhance customer engagement, Sackman will play a key role in scaling Visiting Media’s global footprint and delivering powerful, immersive sales tools to hotels around the world.

“I’m thrilled to join the innovative team at Visiting Media,” said Sackman. “Having worked on the frontlines of hotel sales, I understand firsthand the critical importance of technology that enhances sales efforts and accelerates the decision-making process. Visiting Media’s immersive solutions are a game-changer for the industry, and I’m excited to help more hotels leverage these tools to elevate their sales performance and drive lasting success.”

With Sackman’s leadership, Visiting Media is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the hospitality tech space, helping hotels and above-property teams maximize their sales potential through immersive experiences and next-generation sales enablement tools.

