Award-Winning Financial Advisor, Francine Dick, CFP Announces the Release of "Enjoy Your Latte” this September

A financial advisor’s simple guide to Canadian money basics and designing a better life

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francine Dick, a celebrated financial advisor with over 25 years of experience, is set to release her much-anticipated book, Enjoy Your Latte: a financial advisor’s simple guide to Canadian money basics and designing a better life. This new book will be available this September offering readers a non-judgmental, easy-to-understand approach to financial planning, drawing from Francine’s personal experiences and professional insights.



Enjoy Your Latte was inspired by Francine’s journey as a sole-support mother of three and her interactions with countless clients. Recognizing the fear and inertia that often accompany financial planning, Francine has crafted a guide that is both practical and compassionate. The book covers essential topics such as budgeting, debt management, raising children, preparing for retirement, and estate planning, all in a light and breezy tone that demystifies the complexities of finance.

“I wanted to create a resource that would empower people to take control of their financial future without feeling overwhelmed or judged,” says Francine. “Enjoy Your Latte is designed to help readers understand the basics of saving, investing, and navigating Canadian government programs, all while enjoying life today.”

The book also tackles the emotional aspects of financial planning, addressing the shame and fear that can lead to inaction. Francine’s approach is rooted in empathy, providing readers with the tools they need to overcome these barriers and start building a rich blueprint for life.

Clients of Francine have praised her ability to simplify the confusing world of finance. Chang Liu, one of Francine’s clients, shares, “Francine is an intuitive, talented, and effective planner with a gift for simplifying the very confusing world of finance.”

Enjoy Your Latte is not just a guide to financial planning; it’s a call to action for Canadians who feel overwhelmed by the plethora of financial advice available today. Whether you're managing day-to-day living expenses, planning for retirement, or simply trying to make sense of various savings programs, this book will inspire you to take the first step toward financial freedom. To learn more about Francine and her book, Enjoy Your Latte visit www.enjoyyourlatte.ca.

Francine Dick

francine@enjoyyourlatte.ca

https://enjoyyourlatte.ca/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.