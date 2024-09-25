The Université de Sudbury honours the Franco-Ontarian flag, launches its new brand image and announces its programs and scholarships for 2025

SUDBURY, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Université de Sudbury (uSudbury), in collaboration with ACFO du grand Sudbury, commemorated the 49th anniversary of the Franco-Ontarian flag, created by Northern Ontario youth a generation ago. The flag was raised for the first time on September 25, 1975, at the Université de Sudbury. uSudbury also launched its new brand image and opened the registration period for the 2025-2026 academic year.







Université de Sudbury launches its new brand image on September 25, 2024.

The university will offer 33 new programs and program options in commerce and administration, health sciences, arts, social sciences and sciences. Each program is built around the Université de Sudbury's minor in Leadership, an exclusive and innovative competency-based program designed to help students succeed in a diverse, complex and dynamic labour market.

Ici, on réussit.

The university's new slogan, “Ici, on réussit” (Here, we succeed), underlines uSudbury's commitment to student success by providing an environment where everyone can thrive academically, socially and professionally. The new brand, inspired by uSudbury's century-old bell, evokes the spirit of resilience and vitality of the Franco-Ontarian community and its university.

“Ici, we do things differently. Ici, we offer students the opportunity to acquire both a solid foundation of knowledge and the practical skills that employers are looking for,” said Dr. Serge Miville, President and Vice-Chancellor of the Université de Sudbury. “Our commitment 'by and for' students involve them directly in the co-creation of their university. Ici, we work with them to build an institution that meets their needs. Ici, we encourage teamwork, because we never grow alone. Ici, we are proud to support students' academic and professional success.”

New scholarships.

uSudbury is pleased to announce three new scholarships to support students and their families in making a university education affordable in the North:

An automatic entrance scholarship of $12,000 available to Ontario residents who enroll on a full-time basis ($3,000 per year for four years);

Northern French-language and immersion high schools will be able to offer up to three scholarships worth $3,000 each to help students and their families reach their postsecondary dream;

50 bursaries of $2,000 to cover students' accommodation costs at the uSudbury residence.



Students who qualify for these scholarships will be able to accumulate $17,000 in financial support over 4 years, including $8,000 for the 2025-2026 academic year. These scholarships are in addition to those regularly awarded by the university, including the prestigious Normand Forest Leadership Program scholarship.

See the full list of programs on the uSudbury website (www.usudbury.ca). Applications are currently open and uSudbury is committed to providing a response within 30 days of an application so that students and their families can plan for the future.

About the Université de Sudbury:

Founded in 1913, the Université de Sudbury is a pioneer in higher education in Northern Ontario. As a francophone institution with a rich history, the university is committed to providing an inclusive and culturally dynamic learning environment. Through its strategic partnerships, the Université de Sudbury offers transformative programs designed to meet the needs of today's students and tomorrow's leaders.

