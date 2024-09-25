Submit Release
Interior Department Announces $254 Million for Local Parks, Largest Investment Ever in Program’s History

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior announced today the single largest grant investment ever from the Land and Water Conservation Fund’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program (ORLP). Through ORLP, the National Park Service (NPS) will invest $254.68 million into 54 projects in 24 states for the redevelopment or creation of new local parks.   

The ORLP program advances President Biden’s America the Beautiful Initiative, a locally led, voluntary conservation and restoration effort that aims to address the nature and climate crises, improve equitable access to the outdoors, and strengthen the economy. Providing safe outdoor spaces for communities that are park-deprived is one of six areas of focus. The program also helps advance the Administration's Justice40 Initiative that aims to have 40 percent of the benefits of federal funding flow to disadvantaged communities.  

“Everyone deserves to experience the restorative power of nature, but increasing access to public outdoor spaces has not always received the investment and drive needed to make an impact. Supporting the communities that benefit from the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program has been a top priority for our Administration, and a critical step to bringing more green spaces to urban and disadvantaged communities” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Today, this program makes history with the largest investment since its inception.”  

“The enthusiasm for this program is wonderful, with the highest number of applications we’ve ever seen,” said Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz. “After traveling across the United States to increase awareness of the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Program, I’m thrilled to see so many cities receive grants for the first time.”  

In August, Secretary Haaland and Assistant Secretary Estenoz toured ORLP projects underway in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. They visited Yeargan Park and Smoky Hollow Park, where investments from the program will construct new part infrastructure, upgrade trails, and expand play and picnic areas, cultivating community connection and outdoor access.   

Today’s announcement follows a nationwide tour by Assistant Secretary Estenoz to hear directly from community members on the need to connect communities with access to the outdoors, and to encourage state participation in the ORLP program. This latest round of funding draws from the greatest number of applications received by the NPS in the program’s history.  

“It’s great to see such an increase in community investment in the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “This investment into these 54 locally led projects is a prime example of the vital work the National Park Service is doing to improve access to the outdoors in your community and beyond national park borders.”   

The ORLP program, established in 2014, is a nationally competitive, dollar-for-dollar matching grant program that aids disadvantaged, urban communities that lack access to close-by outdoor recreation. The program provides grants for community sponsored park projects where population is greater that 30,000 residents. Managed by the NPS and funded through the LWCF, the program provides matching grants up to 50% of total project costs.  

See the list of projects below.  

State   Park Name    City/County    Grant Amount 
 AL    Downtown Gadsden Greenway  City of Gadsden    $2,996,000.00   
 CA    La Palma Park    City of Anaheim    $6,000,000.00   
 CA    Martin Luther King Jr. Park    City of Bakersfield    $11,909,000.00  
 CA    Bryte Park    City of West Sacramento    $15,000,000.00  
 CA    Spartan-Keyes Park    City of San Jose    $4,500,000.00   
 CA    Central Park    City of Glendale    $5,950,000.00   
 CA    Roadside Park    City of Baldwin Park    $2,109,000.00   
 CA    Jordan Downs Central Park    County of Los Angeles     $10,999,000.00   
 CA    Panorama Park    City of Redding    $4,000,000.00   
 CA    Van Buskirk Revitalization Park    City of Stockton    $7,017,000.00   
 CA    Puente Hills Landfill Park    County of Los Angeles     $15,000,000.00   
 CA    Stewart Park    City of Beaumont    $3,100,000.00   
 CA    Quail Valley Nature Park    City of Menifee    $750,000.00   
 CA    Bellflower Park    City of Adelanto    $1,000,000.00   
 CA    Veterans Memorial Park    City of La Puente    $1,000,000.00   
 CO    La Alma-Lincoln Park    Denver Parks and Recreation    $8,400,000.00   
 CO   Gold Strike Park    Colorado Parks and Wildlife    $7,329,000.00   
 CT    Cummings Park/West Beach    City of Stamford    $5,000,000.00   
 CT    Rockwell Park    City of Bristol    $1,930,000.00   
 DC  11th Street Bridge Park    City of Washington D.C.     $15,000,000.00   
 FL    Carter Park    City of Fort Lauderdale    $2,181,000.00   
 FL    Sunset Park    City of Hollywood    $7,581,000.00   
 FL    Marva Bannerman Park    Miami-Dade County    $2,518,000.00   
 FL    City Park    City of Oakland Park    $2,500,000.00   
 GA  Burdett Park Natural Area    City of South Fulton    $1,081,000.00   
 IA   Comiskey Park    City of Dubuque    $1,974,000.00   
 KY    Riverfront Park, Barren River    City of Bowling Green    $3,640,000.00   
 MD  Baltimore Greenway Trail Network  Mayor and City Council of Baltimore City    $1,375,000.00   
 MD  Hill Street Park    City of Frederick    $1,000,000.00   
 MI    Flint Riverbank Park    Genesee County    $5,000,000.00   
 MN   Dr Martin Luther King JR (MLK) Park    City of Rochester    $1,522,000.00   
 MO  Parr Hill Park    City of Joplin    $485,000.00   
 NC  Deaverview Mountain Acquisition    Buncombe County    $4,475,000.00   
 ND   Downtown Gateway and Greenway    City of Grand Forks    $3,490,000.00   
 ND   Turtle Mountain Family Recreation Areas    Turtle Mountain   $1,000,000.00  
 NM   Mesa Verde Park    City of Albuquerque    $1,350,000.00   
 NY   Payne Park    City of North Tonawanda    $4,084,000.00   
 OH  Reverend H.V. Savage Park    City of Toledo    $1,151,000.00   
 OH   Irishtown Bend    Cleveland Metroparks    $10,813,000.00   
 OH  Cuyahoga Riverfront Property    Cleveland Metroparks    $2,950,000.00   
 OH  Cain Park    City of Cleveland Heights    $390,000.00  
 OK  Dream Keepers Park    City of Tulsa    $3,612,000.00   
 PA    Hillside Pool    City of Reading    $672,000.00   
 PA    Weston Field    City of Scranton    $672,000.00   
 SC    Regional Park    City of Rock Hill    $15,000,000.00   
 TN    Gooch Park    Memphis Parks    $3,339,000.00   
 TX    Community Park    City of Dallas    $8,663,000.00   
 TX    Woodlawn Lake Park    City of San Antonio    $3,250,000.00   
 TX    Burnett Bayland Park    City of Houston    $11,353,000.00   
 TX    Teague Park    City of Longview    $1,318,000.00   
 TX    John Trevino Jr. Metropolitan Park    City of Austin    $4,000,000.00   
 VA    Patton Park    City of Petersburg    $3,407,000.00   
 WA  Uplands Park    City of Kent     $3,150,000.00   
TOTAL $254,685,000.00 

