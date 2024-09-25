- Docket Number:
We, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, are recognizing as acceptable for use by you, manufacturers of blood and blood components intended for transfusion, the document entitled “Circular of Information for the Use of Human Blood and Blood Components,” dated June 2024 (June 2024 Circular). The June 2024 Circular provides specific labeling instructions for the administration and use of blood and blood components intended for transfusion. We believe that the June 2024 Circular will assist you in complying with labeling requirements under 21 CFR 606.122. The requirements under 21 CFR 606.122 specify that a circular of information must be available for distribution with blood and blood components intended for transfusion. Section 606.122 further specifies the information that is required in the circular of information. This guidance supersedes the guidance of the same title updated March 2022.
