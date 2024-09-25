LYNN SLAUGHTER’S SUSPENSEFUL MYSTERY BLURS THE LINES BETWEEN THE STAGE AND REALITY

Missed Cue

“Missed Cue” unravels the concealed truths on a murder case against the world of ballet and betrayal at two key literary festivals

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set to be on the highlighted shelves during The 35th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair, author Lynn Slaughter presents her latest novel, “ Missed Cue .”This gripping tale thrusts readers into a terrifying murder investigation set in the glamorous but cutthroat world of ballet.With no obvious cause of death identified by the autopsy, Caitlin moves through a maze of deception to find the truth about Lydia's tragic death. As she investigates, she learns that several people close to Lydia had incentives to commit murder.Each suspect represents a different aspect of Lydia's life, ranging from competitive performers to dysfunctional relationships, all of which could have motivated someone to kill.Parallel to the investigation, Caitlin confronts a crisis in her personal life. She has a history of engaging in toxic relationships with married men, which she knows as harmful but hard to break.Caitlin resolves to go to therapy to better understand her behavior and create healthier relationships, confronting her problems while investigating Lydia's death.After a successful career as a professional dancer and instructor, author Lynn Slaughter received her MFA in Writing Popular Fiction from Seton Hill University. She has been nominated for and garnered numerous writing awards, including the Silver Falchion Award, the Imadjinn Award, the NYC Big Book Award, the Maincrest Media Book Award, and the Book Excellence Award.Lynn Slaughter crafts a captivating narrative that goes into her protagonist's professional and emotional struggles. “Missed Cue” explores the complexities of human motivations and the implications of unsolved personal difficulties, resulting in a fascinating and thought-provoking tale.Don’t miss out on the spellbinding suspense behind this riveting literary gem. Visit The Maple Staple ’s exhibit, in partnership with Bookside Press , during The Word on the Street’s 2024 festival. Check out Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.This book will also grace the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Browse through The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35. To purchase all editions, visit Amazon and other major book retailers around the globe.

