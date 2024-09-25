James Lannan’s “Something's Ever the Same” to Debut at The Word On The Street Toronto and Frankfurt Book Fair 2024

Something's Ever the Same

Lannan’s latest release captures dark human experiences and will be highlighted at two major international literary events.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author James Lannan is set to make waves with his newest novel, “ Something's Ever the Same ”, which will be featured at two prestigious book fairs this fall: The Word On The Street Toronto Canada’s biggest book and magazine festival, on September 28-29, and the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest international book fair, running from October 16-20.“Something's Ever the Same” is a compelling exploration of humanity's frailties and resilience, centered on characters grappling with personal loss, betrayal, and violence. The novel opens with harrowing images, including a wounded dog being pursued by vultures and the tragic fall of a kite-flying defender in a war-torn wheat field. Lannan’s talent for vivid, often unsettling imagery is on full display, drawing readers into a world where broken relationships, murder, and personal reckonings unfold against the backdrop of the US Mountain West and Mexico’s central valley.Lannan’s novel will take center stage at The Word On The Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival, one that draws thousands of readers and offers a vibrant marketplace of books, author readings, and family-friendly programming. At this year’s festival, which will be at Queen’s Park Crescent East, “Something's Ever the Same” will be featured at The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth, co-presented by Bookside Press , located in Zone B near Stage B: Across the Universe. The novel’s intricate storytelling, filled with fractured narratives and raw human emotion, is expected to attract readers looking for immersive, thought-provoking literature.Following the excitement in Toronto, Lannan’s work will also be presented at the Frankfurt Book Fair, a global platform for literature, culture, and media. With its longstanding history dating back to the 15th century, the Frankfurt Book Fair brings together authors, publishers, and industry professionals from over 100 countries. “Something's Ever the Same” will be showcased at “Something's Ever the Same”, located in Hall 5.1, Stand C35 at Messe Frankfurt, Germany, providing international exposure to Lannan’s deeply human storytelling.The author, James Lannan, a former member of the American working class with a formal background in philosophy, has spent years refining his craft. With five independently published books to his name Lannan’s work is often inspired by his extensive travels in Latin America. Though based in Wyoming, he continually seeks inspiration from the stories of strangers he encounters during his journeys.Readers interested in “Something's Ever the Same” can find the novel available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other popular bookstores around the globe.

