Carolee Kolve's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Hack Attack' to be Featured at Two Key Literary Events in Toronto and Frankfurt

Hack Attack

Author Carolee Kolve returns with a riveting tale of suspenseful rescue at two key literary events in Toronto and Frankfurt

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her captivating new middle-grade novel, “ Hack Attack ,” complemented by vivid illustrations of Rosemarie Gillen, writer Carolee Kolve brings youngsters to an enthralling saga of imagination, technology, and friendship. This riveting masterpiece will be at the front and center during The 35th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.In “Hack Attack,” Nick navigates the perilous world of computer crime while avoiding suspicion from the police, who assume he is involved. He relies on his fast wits and the assistance of his faithful best buddy, Herbie. Nick sets out on a series of daring excursions with the backing of the clever and resourceful Herbie.Their quest begins with computer hacking and quickly escalates to risky escapades such as breaking and entering, resulting in encounters with both the law and formidable foes. Nick and Herbie learn that heroism isn't about being flawless or popular; it's about courage, intelligence, and the determination to stand up for what's right.A graduate of Stanford University, author Carolee Kolve has devoted her life to producing stories for children and adults. Her two earlier works were released by McGraw-Hill and Author House. She has also authored amusing articles for the Huffington Post and many short tales for local publications.Carolee Kolve's “Hack Attack” is enhanced by Rosemarie Gillen's vibrant artworks, which brilliantly bring the high-speed journey to life. Together, they create a story about bravery, intelligence, and the importance of friendship. Nick and Herbie's journey demonstrates that heroism may take various forms and that you do not have to be an athletic legend to be an actual hero.Set forth on a whimsical yet insightful adventure, scheduled to be at the forefront of The Maple Staple ’s exhibit, in partnership with Bookside Press , during The Word on the Street’s 2024 festival this September 28th to 29th. The booth will be located at Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto.Additionally, the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, which takes place from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany, will spotlight its featured pages. Visit The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35. Check out copies through Amazon and other major book retailers worldwide, available in all book editions.

