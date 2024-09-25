Countdown to DEXT FORCE Festival 2024: A Convergence of Web3, Innovation & Music Festival in Barcelona

DextForce Festival A convergence of Web3, Innovation & Music Festival in Barcelona

BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEXT FORCE Festival returns for its second edition, combining cutting-edge technology and Web3 discussions with a music festival, set to take place on October 4th and 5th, 2024 at the iconic Casa Llotja de Mar in Barcelona. From morning till night, the DEXT FORCE Festival creates a hub for collaboration, creativity, and decentralization. With a diverse array of activities — from thought-provoking talks and hands-on workshops to digital art displays and live performances — this year’s event is designed to spark meaningful connections and fuel inspiration. This unique event blends the forward-thinking innovation of a Web3 Congress with the vibrant energy of a music festival, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that bridges technology, networking, and party.“We're excited to welcome everyone to this year’s DEXT FORCE Festival, which continues to push the boundaries of what a Web3 and music festival can be,” said co-director Jorge Palomino. “We aim to reignite the community’s passion for decentralization through innovation, creativity, and collaboration.”Co-director Vasilisa Marinchuk added: “This year’s edition focuses on the powerful potential of decentralized technologies while offering a space to celebrate music, art, and co-creation. We’re proud to bring together diverse communities and individuals who share a passion for innovation, music, and web3.”A Stellar Lineup of Speakers & DJsThe 2024 edition of DEXT FORCE Festival will feature some of the most influential voices in the Web3 and blockchain industry. Javier Palomino, and Frederic Fernandez, CEO and CMO of DEXTools, will be among the main speakers, along with Ahmed M. Amer, CEO of EMURGO, Tadej Slapnik, CEO of World Metaverse Council, Emilia Campos, Partner at MCZ Advocacia, and many others. These leaders, alongside others, will discuss critical topics such as decentralized finance, tokenization, and the future of Web3 technologies.Adding to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere, Barcelona Music Tech Hub, Plastic Academy, and Sincronik will be instrumental in delivering unforgettable experiences, both musically and creatively. Additionally, companies such as DEXTools, BitBase, Onchain Capital, Meta X Technology, and Coinzilla strengthen the event’s innovative edge.Attendees can look forward to a variety of panels, workshops, and masterclasses from renowned industry professionals. This year’s festival goes beyond the traditional conference, offering unique opportunities for networking through mindfulness sessions, entertaining tournaments and even immersive experiences during the day.World-Class DJs Set to Ignite the StageThis year’s music lineup at DEXT FORCE Festival promises to deliver unforgettable performances from some of the most renowned names in the electronic music scene. Artists like M.E.M.O., Jonas Saalbach, David Guzy, Niixii, Maigual, and Liza will light up the stage with their electrifying DJ sets and live performances, blending a variety of genres that will keep the energy high throughout the night. With multiple stages and immersive soundscapes, festival-goers can expect an unparalleled musical journey that complements the cutting-edge innovation of the congress.Hackathon Awards CeremonyAnother highlight of the festival is the Vottun Hackathon, an event that will bring together over 100 hackers to explore new possibilities in the fintech space using Web3 technologies. The Hackathon Awards Ceremony will take place on the morning of Friday, October 4th, celebrating innovative projects with prizes valued at over €30,000.Join us at DEXT FORCE Festival in Barcelona for an unforgettable journey of innovation, music, and inspiration. Full Fest Promo Tickets are still available, starting at just €85.00. For those looking to enjoy only the nighttime festivities, party passes are available from €14.95. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be part of the most dynamic Web3 and music festival of the year.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://dextforcefestival.com For press inquiries, media requests, or to apply for a press pass, please contact the organizers at team@dextforcefestival.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.