Programmatic Display Market

Surge in adoption of smartphones, improved communication networks and proliferation of social media primarily drive the market growth.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Registering CAGR of 33.6% | The Global Programmatic Display Market Size Projected to Reach USD 825.1 Billion by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global programmatic display market was valued at $46.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $825.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2032. Surge in adoption of smartphones, improved communication networks, growth in advertising spending on digital media across various industries, and proliferation of social media are primarily drive the growth of the programmatic display market. However, rise in adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising and stringent government regulations and laws hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the emergence of advertising automation is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. The global programmatic display market is segmented on the basis of type, channel, and region. On the basis of component, the market is divided into online video, online display, mobile video, and mobile display. Depending on channel, it is fragmented into real-time bidding (RTB), private marketplaces (PMP), and automated guaranteed (AG). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Recent Partnership in the Programmatic Display Market: In February 2022, Jivox, the leading data-driven platform for personalized digital advertising, technology integrated and partnered with AppNexus, the world's leading programmatic platform for buying and selling digital advertising. The market leaders have joined forces to deliver the industry's most comprehensive personalized digital advertising solution through the seamless integration of Jivox's dynamic creative platform with the AppNexus Programmable Bidder. Recent Product Launch in the Programmatic Display Market: In March 2021, Adtelligent launched its programmatic display advertising platform, DSP Simplified. It is a demand-side platform that can be used directly by agencies, advertisers, marketers, and affiliates to serve as an advertising platform. Owing to such initiatives, the market is projected to garner a significant amount of revenue during the forecast period. On the basis of type, the online video segment dominated the programmatic display market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to increase in video streaming on the internet, which, in turn, fosters the demand for online video advertising to reach large number of consumers. However, the mobile video segment is expected to witness the highest growth, as mobile videos help entrepreneurs to create quality and unique content that boosts their outreach, sales, and brand recognition. However, the mobile video segment is expected to witness the highest growth, as mobile videos help entrepreneurs to create quality and unique content that boosts their outreach, sales, and brand recognition.Region wise, the programmatic display market size was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the strong presence of programmatic display advertising solutions vendors such as Google Inc., Adobe, and AppNexus Inc. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the programmatic display market forecast period, owing to rapid economic and technological developments in the region, which is expected to fuel the programmatic display market growth in this region.The key players operating in the programmatic display industry include AppNexus Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., DataXu Inc., Google Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Adform, Rubicon Project Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., MediaMath, and CONNEXITY. The key players operating in the programmatic display industry include AppNexus Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., DataXu Inc., Google Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Adform, Rubicon Project Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., MediaMath, and CONNEXITY. The report highlights the strategies of the key players to improve the market share and sustain competition in the programmatic display industry. About Us: Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

