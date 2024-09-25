Local children’s author Paige Hulsey comes to Powder Valley Nature Center Oct. 5 for reading and book signing

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center invites adults and children to discover nature through books. Join MDC in welcoming local St. Louis author Paige Hulsey for a reading of her children’s book, A Bad Day Fishing.

The nature center will present a special book reading on Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 – 11:30 a.m. The program will be an enjoyable mix of entertainment and education suitable for families with children up to seven years of age.

“Powder Valley Nature Center is the perfect setting to enjoy a story book that encourages children to get outside, try an activity like fishing, and make the most of an adventure, even when things don’t go exactly as you may have planned,” said Hulsey.

A Bad Day Fishing is the tale of an adventurous young boy and his pup. The pair set off for a day of fishing but are met with an afternoon of trouble, including broken equipment, dangerous weather, and their own bad luck. Still, the boy perseveres and, in the end, learns even a bad day can be good when it’s spent fishing. Follow along as the duo experience the anticipation, frustration, and eventual triumph of a big day outdoors.

The program will begin in the nature center’s auditorium with a book reading by the author, followed by an audience discussion. Following the book reading, families are encouraged to take a short hike on Tanglevine Trail to also read the book in the Trail Tales format and engage with interactive suggestions to go with each page. There will also be other activities in the lobby and Hulsey will be on hand to sell and sign copies of her book.

The program is free and open to the public. However, space is limited, and advanced online registration is required for each adult and child attending at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Rf.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Hulsey is a storyteller based in St. Louis. Her family grew up fishing in rivers, lakes, and ponds around their Midwest farm. Now, she enjoys working with her husband and their two sons to expand their berry patches. Hulsey is also a storyteller on TV, reporting for a local news station and highlighting activities for kids on its lifestyle show.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.