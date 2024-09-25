Peapack Private Hires Vanessa Tortorice as Senior Managing Director

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, are proud to announce that Vanessa Tortorice has joined Peapack Private’s New York City location as Senior Managing Director. Vanessa joins a team of highly-skilled commercial bankers at Peapack Private, where she will contribute to the growth of commercial and industrial business in the New York market. She is dedicated to providing tailored banking solutions to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals.



With a proven track record in financial services, Vanessa brings 12 years of experience to Peapack Private. Previously, she served as Vice President and Senior Business Banker at M&T Bank, where she managed a portfolio of high-net-worth clients. Vanessa excelled at fostering relationship stewardship and driving cross-functional collaboration, significantly contributing to revenue growth. Prior to that as Vice President, Business Banking at Capital One, she managed a diverse portfolio of valued clients, consistently surpassing targeted net portfolio loan and deposit growth objectives. Veronica exceeded goals in acquiring new clients, managing existing relationships, and forging new banking alliances. She ranked within the top 10% nationally, affirming her track record of excellence.

Ms. Tortorice attended the University of Rome, Rome, Italy, and the College of Staten Island CUNY, with a focus on Liberal Arts.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.51 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $11.5 billion as of June 30, 2024. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

Attachment

PGC Vanessa Tortorice, Peapack Private, Senior Managing Director

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.