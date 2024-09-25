InitVerse Unveils SaaS dApp Builder and Prepares for Mainnet Launch at Token2049

InitVerse debuted its SaaS DApp Builder at Token 2049, attracting 500+ visitors. The tool simplifies dApp development, earning praise for its efficiency and ease of use. InitVerse also highlighted its INIChain blockchain and plans incentive programs before the mainnet launch, driving innovation in scalability, security, and decentralization.

Singapore, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InitVerse garnered significant attention at the global blockchain summit Token 2049, attracting over thousand of visitors to its booth. Attendees engaged with the InitVerse team to explore the company’s latest technological innovations. Token 2049, held in Singapore, is one of the most influential events in the blockchain space, drawing over 20,000 participants from more than 150 countries. For InitVerse, this marks a crucial moment in the company's journey toward blockchain innovation, as it also gathered valuable feedback from the global blockchain community.

At this event, InitVerse publicly unveiled its much-anticipated SaaS DApp Builder for the first time. This tool is designed to simplify the development and deployment of dApps and smart contracts, providing developers with more efficient and cost-effective solutions. The booth demonstrations attracted strong interest from developers, investors, and dApp users alike, with developers especially praising the tool’s ease of use. With this tool, developers can rapidly deploy dApps without needing complex coding skills. Several project teams also noted that the tool could help them bring projects to market faster while effectively reducing operational costs.

In addition to showcasing the SaaS tool, InitVerse also provided a comprehensive overview of the broader ecosystem it is building. The InitVerse public blockchain - INIChain and decentralized infrastructure are designed to support a wide range of applications and services, laying a solid foundation for future innovation. Attendees widely recognized the robustness of InitVerse’s comprehensive solution, and many expressed their anticipation that the SaaS Developer Tool will accelerate dApp market entry and fuel the ecosystem’s continued growth.

Nicolas, COO of InitVerse, commented: “The feedback we received at Token 2049 was incredibly positive. Developers, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts are excited about how our SaaS tool will significantly reduce the complexity and costs of dApp development. We’ve gathered a wealth of valuable insights that will help us further refine the product before its official launch.”

With the upcoming INIChain mainnet launch imminent, the company expects rapid ecosystem growth and increased activity in the coming months. To reward early supporters, InitVerse is planning a series of incentive programs, including airdrop campaigns, to encourage more users to participate in building and expanding the ecosystem.

Looking ahead, InitVerse remains committed to driving blockchain innovation. The company’s vision is to provide developers and users with tools that simplify the development process while ensuring the scalability, security, and decentralization needed for future growth. As the ecosystem continues to expand and the developer community grows, InitVerse is poised to play a leading role in the next wave of blockchain development.

