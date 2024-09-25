Haoxi Health Technology Limited and Global Mofy AI Ltd Announce Strategic Partnership to Innovate AI Marketing Solutions

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haoxi Health Technology Limited (the “Company” or “HAO”), an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, today announced a strategic partnership with an AI platform, Gauss Intelligence (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Global Mofy AI Ltd (Nasdaq: GMM). This collaboration aims to leverage the advanced capabilities of Gausspeed, a cutting-edge generative AI platform, alongside HAO’s extensive application scenarios to deliver transformative AI marketing solutions.



Through this partnership, Global Mofy will provide the powerful AI capabilities of the Gausspeed platform, while HAO will contribute its rich industry knowledge and practical application expertise. Together, the two companies will focus on three key areas: enhancing big data analysis, automating creative content generation, and improving intelligent decision-making processes that deliver optimal digital marketing solutions to the Company’s vast client base.

Global Mofy is a leading digital asset bank in China, managing over 100,000 digital assets. The company specializes in virtual content and 3D asset development, with offices in Beijing, Zhejiang, and California, aiming to enhance the digital content and entertainment industries.

Gausspeed, launched in 2024 with Heartdub Technology, is an advanced AI platform. It uses Gausspeed Physics AI to simulate intelligent behavior and can build and navigate complex 3D environments, allowing for precise object manipulation and virtual city creation.

Gausspeed AI platform enables it to reason, plan, and execute actions with unmatched accuracy, fostering sophisticated interactions among digital assets. With Gausspeed, systems can perceive and respond to their environments dynamically, creating immersive experiences that are crucial for effective digital marketing.

“Partnering with Global Mofy represents a pivotal opportunity for us,” said Mr. Zhen Fan, CEO and Chairman of the Company. “By integrating the robust AI capabilities of the Gausspeed platform with our experience in marketing solutions, we are set to revolutionize how digital marketing is approached in our industry.”

“The collaboration allows us to apply Gausspeed’s innovative technology in impactful ways, driving digital transformation across the marketing landscape. As AI technology continues to evolve, the collaboration between HAO and Global Mofy is poised to invigorate the industry, fostering innovation and transformation in digital marketing.”

About Haoxi Health Technology Limited

Haoxi Health Technology Limited is a Beijing-headquartered online marketing solution provider in China, specializing in serving healthcare industry advertiser clients. The Company’s growth is driven by the rise of news feed ads and the rapid development of the healthcare sector. The Company offers one-stop online marketing solutions, especially in online short video marketing, helping advertisers acquire and retain customers on popular platforms in China, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It is dedicated to reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and providing easy online marketing solutions to advertisers. For more information, please visit: http://ir.haoximedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Janice Wang, Managing Partner

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

Phone: +86 13811768599

+1 628 283 9214

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.