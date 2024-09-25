NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 25, 2024.

OKX Lists POL on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX has announced the listing of USDT-margined perpetual futures for POL, along with margin trading and Simple Earn for the token.

Key details of the listing include:

Perpetual Futures: POL/USDT perpetual futures began trading at 8:30 AM (UTC) on September 24, 2024

POL/USDT spot margin trading was activated at 8:00 AM (UTC) on September 24, 2024 Simple Earn: POL has been added to OKX's Simple Earn product, giving eligible customers the opportunity to earn rewards on their POL holdings starting from 8:00 AM (UTC) on September 24, 2024

Further details on the new listing are available here.

