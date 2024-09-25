TMALL CHINA COOL—trend that sweeps Milano Fashion Week

Milan, Italy, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tmall, top online retailer in China, in collaboration with Another Magazine China, presents Tmall China Cool, an exclusive event that brings China’s fashion dreams to Milano Fashion Week. Selected Chinese brands showcase modern Chinese fashion in Tmall China Cool fashion show, held at Galleria Meravigli, a stunning historic venue in the heart of Milan, known for its elegant architecture and cultural significance.

Opening the fashion show, a panel talk with the special participation of Zhang Ying, General Manager of Tmall Fashion, aiming to analyze the main differences and similarities between Chinese and Italian aesthetic culture, as well as the interaction between China and Italy in the cultural context and the garment industry, and the crucial role of Tmall in supporting the growth of fashion brands.

Among the speakers participating in the Tmall China Cool panel talk are Chang Jing, President of Apparel Sector of Lancy Co.,Ltd., Duan Lian, General Manager of ZHIZHI, Li Zifeng, Creative Director of Huasheng Media and host of the panel talk, and Nicola Guerini, General Director of Milano Fashion Institute.





The forum is powered by Tmall Innovation Center (TMIC), which is based on Alibaba's omni-channel consumer data research, combining big data analysis and small sample surveys to help brands achieve digital and intelligent upgrades.

Each collection shown on the catwalk is inspired by the phrase "The east wind understands my heart, blowing my dreams to the western land", symbolizing the journey of Eastern culture and aesthetics reaching the West. In the context of Tmall's collaboration with Chinese brands, the "east wind" represents the rise of modern Chinese fashion, carried to global platforms like Milan. Tmall acts as a bridge, much like the ancient Silk Road, bringing fresh life to Eastern fashion and allowing it to bloom on the world stage. This wind reflects the subtle and steady growth of Eastern influence, embodying the universal and transformative essence of cultural exchange.





Seven of the most promising Chinese brands, selected by Tmall and Another Magazine China, presented their latest collections through the collective Tmall China Cool fashion show. Other than that,On 16 September,Tmall joined hands with MIIOW to stage an exhibition of fabric art in Milan. With the theme of “Technological MIIOW, Best of Thermals”, the exhibition integrated fashion, art and technology. The interweaving silver balloons and MIIOW’s “8º warmer” technical textiles turned this cultural palace into a surrealistic “thermal planet of MIIOW”, where visitors were able to come face to face with China’s high-tech textile and enjoy the sensual charm.





On 20 September, EiLLEN ELITEE by LANCY Group staged a Lancy Co., Ltd. EiLEEN ELITEE Spring/Summer Show. EiLLEN ELITEE emphasises the confidence and glamour of young career women and integrates Oriental fashion with pragmatism, so that the world may see a more dynamic Chinese brand.We see modern “new Chinese-style” designs with simpler and more dynamic tailoring are drawing widespread attention from the international market. Moreover, Chinese apparel brands are showing new Chinese-style apparel aesthetics that is more creative and inclusive after integrating distinctively different styles.

Su Yu, General Manager of Tmall's Branding Marketing Center, stated that Tmall China Cool is not only committed to elevating Chinese brands onto the global stage but also aims to establish a platform that converges the prowess of contemporary Chinese design and apparel, bridging Chinese aesthetics with Europe and the rest of the world.

What does “Oriental trend” mean in China? Organised by Tmall China Cool 2024, This Chinese fashion show gave an ingenious interpretation, which brought together nine Chinese fashion brands came from different fields of fashions in China. They included underwear brand MIIOW; popular apparel brands such as LANCY and HLA; functional-clothing brand YAYA; shoe brand TATA; and clothing brands with traditional Chinese style and features, such as Banshengmo, ZHIZHI, PURE TEA and Orange Desire. Their modern “new Chinese-style” designs and concepts show the world the latest Chinese designs and oriental aesthetics.

Over the last few years, Chinese elements have repeatedly appeared on top international fashion stages. We all know that the cultural and historical differences between the West and the East have given rise to different artistic preferences. Following some comparative studies, scholars have reached the conclusion that the West emphasises the impact of forms, while the East the expression of the essence of the theme; these are two distinct aesthetics. Moreover, the media have broken the geographical boundaries. As China’s fashion world explores traditional cultures and draws inspiration from the world to renovate its way of thinking, convergence is also happening.

Tmall integrated Western and Eastern elements at this fashion show and expressed them through a dialogue between classic Chinese aesthetics and Western elements.

BSM

BSM aims to use traditional Chinese culture as a foundation; it engages in a dialogue between modern fashion and traditional artistic aesthetics. By integrating colors, traditional embroidery techniques, floral patterns, seasonal materials, and structural tailoring into contemporary design, it showcases the 'exquisite charm' of New Oriental style. This infuses garments with an inherent Eastern allure, making them more timeless as they pass through the flow of time.



YAYA

After over 50 years of growth and transformation, YAYA has become one of the symbols of national pride and strength, starting with China's first down jacket.The collection explores the interconnection between the body and different spaces through flexible body lengths and supermodel-like shapes. In terms of design ingenuity, YAYA strips away unnecessary details to present classic proportions and volume, highlighting the sensual pleasure of fabrics and textures. The use of classic black color and innovative use of Siberian white goose down. It shows the Chinese brands' attitudes to the world in an era of tolerance and diversity as well as the infinite possibilities of fashion.

TATA

TATA was born in 2003 interpreting the interweaving of fashion and love with its unique design concept. In the past 15 years, every step has been engraved with the imprint of fashion. Every pair of shoes carries the warmth of emotion, building a city full of love and vitality, inviting everyone to find their own story and happiness in it. For the Milan Fashion Week's event, the theme is "Outdoor Highlights" in collaboration with Swarovski that aims to highlights a return to nature, blending refined sensory pleasure with self-healing, optimism, and a balance between movement and stillness.

ZHIZHI

The brand vision of Zhizhi Clothing is to bring modern, environmentally friendly and practical designs to women. The brand combines traditional craftsmanship with innovation and selects natural materials such as cotton, linen, silk, and wool, and insists on using environmentally responsible manufacturing methods. The brand's designs are practical, simple and elegant. It aims to design clothing with emotional memories for Chinese women, allowing poetry to communicate with daily life and record everyone's romantic story.



ORANGE DESIRE

Orange Desire was founded in Shanghai in 2017, aiming to meet the clothing needs of working women in their daily lives. Orange Desire's four-season products adhere to the design concept of "gentle pragmatism" and are committed to creating high-quality products with the characteristics of "easy to wear and match with anything". The brand offers five different lines each focusing on specific apparel’s type: woolab, O, O’denim, Code Line, Soda Line.



PURE TEA

The PURE TEA brand utilizes the image of "茶- tea" to capture the essence of oriental literary and artistic life, reimagining and examining it in a modern context while breaking down the boundaries between the East and the West. This series, inspired by the dreams of the East, transforms butterflies and flowers into the wings of freedom, crossing between dreams and reality, conveying the charm of the East. Enveloped in lace, like the intricate and delicate inner emotions of women, one can feel the soft and graceful temperament within the dream.

