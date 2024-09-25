3Daughters Announces NIH to Support Testing of Novel Frameless Magnetic Copper IUD (3D-001) for Contraception

NICHD to Support Evaluation of Copper Release Characteristics of 3D-001in a Preclinical Model, as Company Prepares for Phase 1 Clinical Trial

MANSFIELD, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Daughters, Inc., a clinical development company fueling evolutionary healthcare for women, announced the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will support testing to evaluate 3Daughters’ novel frameless, magnetic, copper intrauterine device (IUD) for female contraception at NICHD’s Biological Testing Facility. The facility supports research for the optimization of male and female contraceptive agents, particularly biologic studies for preclinical development and advancement.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this support from the NIH at this point in our clinical development, which reaffirms the transformative potential of our frameless, magnetic copper IUD for female contraception," commented Mary Beth Cicero, CEO of 3Daughters. "We are committed to women’s health innovation, and to offering a new contraceptive option that meets the needs of women. With all the media exposure surrounding IUD insertion pain, our integrated system of an IUD and Slider™ (inserter/retriever) is directed to literally address the ‘pain points’ women experience with current IUDs. We are continuing to advance our program for 3D-001 and are poised to be in the clinic next year.”

William Bracken, PhD, Head of Toxicology at 3Daughters and Primary Investigator for the study, stated, "This preclinical research will provide essential data on the copper release kinetics and inflammatory responses of 3D-001 compared to existing copper IUDs. We expect to significantly add to our understanding of how copper functions as a spermicide and potentially how a frameless design could be beneficial compared to the traditional T-shaped devices."

The 3Daughters IUD is comprised of three small ellipses encased in copper that self-assemble into a stable triad formation upon insertion into the uterus. The triad is expected to float gently in the uterus, not requiring placement between the fallopian tubes like the T-shaped IUDs. The free-floating nature of 3D-001 could be important for copper release characteristics and product performance. Ms. Cicero further added, “We would like to acknowledge the foresight of NICHD in having a program for early-stage contraceptive testing.”

3Daughters is raising a Series A of $15 million to fund a Phase 1 clinical trial and is preparing to submit an IND in 2025.

About 3Daughters™

3Daughters is a clinical development company focused on evolutionary healthcare for women where cutting-edge research and innovation is desperately needed. The Company’s technology platform is based on physics and geometry to deliver targeted therapy to the uterus. The first product, (3D-001), is a frameless, magnetic, non-hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) for long-acting contraception that conforms to a woman’s body. Combined with our unique, patented Slider™ system (for insertion and retrieval), this integrated system is expected to eliminate the most painful steps in the insertion process as well as the nuisance factor of strings (needed for removal). 3Daughters’ vision is to solve health issues for women, particularly significant, and neglected, problems. 3Daughters plans to radically disrupt the IUD market by addressing the major adoption barrier — insertion pain. This pain is associated with all current rigid, plastic T-shape framed IUDs and prevents women from selecting one of the most effective forms of birth control. Visit 3daughtershealth.com for more information.

Contact Louis Scotti Senior Vice President, Business Operations & Corporate Development lscotti@3daughtershealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.