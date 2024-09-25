Arq Publishes its First-Ever ESG Report

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This report builds upon the Company’s previously published 2023 ESG Overview Tear Sheet and provides a comprehensive assessment of Arq’s ongoing efforts to drive positive environmental impact, employee well-being, and responsible governance.



"The release of our 2023 ESG Report further illustrates our unwavering commitment to the environmental technology sector and reflects where we are and the strides we've made in addressing key environmental and social challenges," said Bob Rasmus, CEO of Arq. "As we look ahead, we remain committed to refining our ESG practices, improving operational efficiencies, and enhancing the experience we offer our employees and stakeholders."

Key Highlights from the report include:

Environmental Impact:

Arq has developed a proprietary process to reclaim, purify, and recycle waste coal fines, ensuring sustainability from sourcing to product impact.

Arq’s products are designed to enhance access to high-quality water. We prioritize water efficiency and recycling at our manufacturing facilities, continually striving to improve our resource management.

Energy efficiency is central to our operations. Arq’s manufacturing process maximizes energy reuse, with our Red River facility consistently exporting more electricity than it consumes.



Social Responsibility:

"Safety is never compromised" remains a core value at Arq, upheld across all levels—from frontline operators to lab technicians, customer relations, and C-Suite leaders.

We believe that our success depends on our people. By fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and affirmation, we unite our workforce and encourage collective achievement.

Engagement is vital to our sustainability. Our team-building activities connect employees while also fostering community service across our sites.



Governance:

We are committed to the highest standards of corporate governance, ensuring integrity in all aspects of our business while driving Arq’s growth, sustainability, and performance.

Our ESG program is run by multi-functional team composed of dedicated individuals, overseen by a dedicated team, led by an executive officer and monitored by the Nominating and Governance Committee to ensure best practices, data accuracy, and continuous improvement.

Arq holds itself accountable to a broad range of stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, employees, and investors, operating with honesty, fairness, and integrity at every level.



The full 2023 ESG Report is available for download at Arq’s Sustainability Page.

This report comes on the heels of the Company's 2023 ESG Overview Tear Sheet, reinforcing Arq’s mission to drive environmental innovation through responsible corporate governance, ethical business practices, and a strong commitment to stakeholders.

About Arq

Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at: www.arq.com.

