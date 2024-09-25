WTW expands Asia Client Division – CRB N.A. with new China Client Division Leader for North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the launch of a new China Client Division within Corporate Risk and Broking, North America (CRB NA), marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to expand its presence and broaden offerings focused on the Chinese market.



The new China Client Division is part of the broader Asia Risk Division, established in December 2023, which encompasses country-specific teams for Japan, South Korea, India, and China. These particular groups were created to address the specific cultural and economic dynamics of each country, alongside their distinctive approaches to risk management in each market. All practice groups within the Asia Risk Division report to Christopher Condello, Head of the Asia Risk Division within CRB NA, who spearheads this strategic expansion and focuses on delivering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of Chinese clients.

This new China client strategy includes the appointment of Jie Yan as China Client Division Leader, effective September 1, 2024. With more than a decade of industry experience, Yan brings a wealth of expertise and cultural understanding of the nuances specific to the Chinese market. She has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and robust market knowledge aligned with driving growth and cultivating deep client relationships, making her the ideal selection to lead this new division and execute the China strategy.

Christopher Condello, Head of the Asia Desk, CRB NA, WTW, commented, “We are excited about the opportunities this new division presents and I am confident that, under Jie’s leadership, we will be able to deliver unparalleled support and service to our Chinese clients with operations in North America. Our focus is on building a market-specific team that can deliver tailored solutions for clients in this key market.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

