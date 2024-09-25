Pax8 Names Eric Torres Vice President of Channel and Community Engagement

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the appointment of Eric Torres as Vice President of Channel and Community Engagement. In his new role, Torres will lead the strategy, planning, and execution of impactful channel events and community-building initiatives to drive business growth. Torres will report to Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8.



“As we continue to drive partners’ success through our community engagement events and education, Pax8 is thrilled to bring on more firepower in order to take our programs to the next level. We are doing just that with the addition of Eric Torres,” said Rae. “Under Eric’s leadership, we will expand our community engagement with the goal of continuing to drive partner growth.”

Before joining Pax8, Torres spent time as a channel leader in multiple organizations successfully serving the MSP community. With over 17 years of experience in the IT channel, Torres consistently delivers on his passion for educating the partner community on new ways to grow their businesses. His most recent role was VP of Channel at ScalePad, an automated asset lifecycle management solution, where he evangelized and educated the MSP community on the growth of ScalePad’s portfolio, including the addition of four new solutions in 2023.

“We love that Pax8 is doubling down on partner engagement with the addition of Eric,” said Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies. “I have worked directly with Eric both while he was at ScalePad and Datto, and he has always given us great insights into the latest technology and programs to help support the growth of my business. He’s an excellent connector and seeks to truly understand the partners. He will continue to make a difference for us and other partners leading community engagement at Pax8.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 35,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

