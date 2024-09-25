Kronos Bio to Present Data at ACR Convergence 2024 to Support p300 KAT Inhibition as an Approach to Anti-Inflammatory Therapy

– Through selective inhibition of proinflammatory transcription, p300 KAT inhibition modulates the activity and function of multiple pro-inflammatory signaling pathways that drive chronic inflammatory diseases –



SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that it will present preclinical data from its p300 KAT inhibitor program for autoimmune indications at the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2024, being held from November 14 to 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Kronos Bio is exploring the utility of a p300 KAT inhibitor for autoimmune indications given the role of interferon regulatory factor 4 (IRF4) and p300 in B cells, T cells and other immune cells. The data being presented at the meeting support the role of p300 in inflammation, and the Company remains on track to announce a development candidate for autoimmune diseases by the end of 2024.

"We are leveraging our proprietary discovery engine that decodes complex transcription factor regulatory networks to develop a p300 KAT inhibitor to potentially treat autoimmune diseases. We are highly encouraged by these initial data demonstrating that p300 KAT inhibition can modulate the activity and function of multiple pro-inflammatory signaling pathways in chronic inflammatory diseases at well tolerated in vivo exposures,” said Peter Rahl, Ph.D., vice president of Discovery Biology at Kronos Bio, and corresponding author of the abstract. “The multifaceted and multicellular nature of autoimmune diseases suggests that an orally available therapeutic that selectively inhibits pro-inflammatory transcription in multiple cell types may address a root cause of inflammation.”

Details for the ACR Convergence 2024 abstract are as follows:

Title: p300 KAT Inhibition Selectively Targets Multiple Cell Types Involved in Chronic Inflammation and Downregulates Key Inflammatory Cytokines

Presenter: Peter Rahl, Ph.D., Vice President, Discovery Biology

Abstract Number: 2598

Poster Session: Cytokines & Cell Trafficking

Date and Time: Monday, November 18, 2024, from 4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST

The presentation will be available under the Science & Pipeline section of the Kronos Bio website on November 14, 2024. The abstract can be found on the American College of Rheumatology’s website.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON) is a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and other diseases. Our proprietary discovery engine decodes complex transcription factor regulatory networks to identify druggable cofactors. We screen for and optimize small molecules that target these cofactors in a tumor-specific context. These efforts have yielded a preclinical pipeline along with two internally developed drug candidates. KB-0742 targets CDK9 to address MYC deregulation in solid tumors and KB-9558 targets p300 to address IRF4 dependence in multiple myeloma.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release, in some cases, uses terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Kronos Bio’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, Kronos Bio’s ability to leverage its proprietary discovery engine to develop a development candidate to potentially treat autoimmune diseases; the timing of an announcement of a development candidate for autoimmune diseases; potential programs in Kronos Bio’s pipeline; the potential of Kronos Bio’s product candidates, pipeline and its proprietary discovery engine; and other statements that are not historical fact. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: changes in the macroeconomic environment or competitive landscape that impact Kronos Bio’s business; whether Kronos Bio will be able to progress its preclinical pipeline on the timelines anticipated, including due to risks inherent in the development of novel therapeutics; the risk that results of preclinical studies, early clinical trials (including preliminary results) and pharmacokinetic modeling are not necessarily predictive of future results; and risks associated with the sufficiency of Kronos Bio’s cash resources and need for additional capital. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Kronos Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2024. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, Kronos Bio assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

