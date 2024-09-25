Mineralys Therapeutics Completes Target Enrollment in Pivotal Advance-HTN Trial of Lorundrostat for the Treatment of Hypertension

– On track to announce topline data in Q1 2025 –



– Virtual KOL event scheduled on October 30th to discuss the unmet need in hypertension, as well as a review of the ongoing pivotal clinical program for lorundrostat in hypertension –

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other prevalent cardiovascular diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that it has achieved the enrollment target of 261 subjects in the pivotal Advance-HTN trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of lorundrostat for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) or resistant hypertension (rHTN), when used as an add-on therapy to a standardized background treatment of two or three antihypertensive medications. Additional subjects currently in the screening or the run-in phase for Advance-HTN may be enrolled over the next several weeks. The Company continues to expect to announce topline data in the first quarter of 2025.

“We are excited to achieve target enrollment in our pivotal Advance-HTN trial. It is our goal to provide meaningful improvement in cardiovascular risk for people struggling to achieve their optimal blood pressure level,” stated David Rodman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Mineralys Therapeutics. “We are hopeful that lorundrostat will continue to show promise for the treatment of hypertension as observed in our previous trial. We wish to thank the participating trial investigators and subjects for their enthusiasm and commitment to the development program for lorundrostat.”

The Advance-HTN trial (NCT05769608) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lorundrostat for the treatment of uHTN or rHTN, when used as an add-on therapy to a standardized background treatment of two or three antihypertensive medications in adult subjects. Subjects who meet screening criteria will have their existing hypertension medications discontinued and start on a standard regimen of an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB) and a diuretic, if previously on two medications, or a standard regimen of ARB, diuretic and calcium channel blocker if previously on three to five medications. Subjects who remain hypertensive despite the standardized regimen are then randomized into three cohorts and treated for twelve weeks: lorundrostat 50 mg QD, lorundrostat 50 mg QD, and an option to titrate to 100 mg QD at week four based on defined criteria or placebo.

KOL Event Details

The Company will host a virtual KOL event for investors on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10:00 am ET. To register for the event, click here. This event will provide expert perspectives on the currently available treatment options for uHTN and rHTN, as well as a review of the ongoing pivotal clinical program for lorundrostat.

About Hypertension

Having sustained, elevated blood pressure (or hypertension) increases the risk of heart disease, heart attack and stroke, which are leading causes of death in the U.S. In 2020, more than 670,000 deaths in the U.S. included hypertension as a primary or contributing cause. Hypertension and related health issues resulted in an average annual economic burden of about $130 billion each year in the U.S., averaged over 12 years from 2003 to 2014.

Less than 50 percent of hypertension patients achieve their blood pressure goal with currently available medications. Dysregulated aldosterone levels are a key factor in driving hypertension in approximately 25 percent of all hypertensive patients.

About Lorundrostat

Lorundrostat is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor being developed for the treatment of uHTN and CKD. Lorundrostat was designed to reduce aldosterone levels by inhibiting CYP11B2, the enzyme responsible for its production. Lorundrostat has 374-fold selectivity for aldosterone-synthase inhibition versus cortisol-synthase inhibition in vitro, an observed half-life of 10-12 hours and demonstrated approximately a 70% reduction in plasma aldosterone concentration in hypertensive subjects.

In a Phase 2, proof-of-concept trial (Target-HTN) in uncontrolled or resistant hypertensive subjects, once-daily lorundrostat demonstrated clinically meaningful blood pressure reduction in individuals with uHTN, in both automated office blood pressure measurement and 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. Adverse events observed were a modest increase in serum potassium, decrease in estimated glomerular filtration rate, urinary tract infection and hypertension with one serious adverse event possibly related to study drug being hyponatremia.

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward Looking Statements

