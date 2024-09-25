Axxcess Wealth Management Launches Alternatives Marketplace, Curating Institutional Strategies from Asset Managers

Axxcess enhances client experience with new digital tools for alternative investment management.

Carlsbad, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axxcess Wealth Management (“Axxcess”), announced the launch of its curated alternatives marketplace to advisors on the Axxcess Platform (“Platform”). The Platform will feature a broad array of alternative investments, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce reporting discrepancies for advisors.

Axxcess seeks to remove challenges advisors often face when subscribing to and reporting on alternative investments. These enhancements will be available to both affiliated and third-party independent investment advisors using the Axxcess TAMP Platform. Advisors can generate proposals, subscription documents, and incorporate Limited Partner (LP) level reporting, all in one place.

The Platform also includes account and subscription API connectivity with Goldman Sachs’ RIA Custody platform, Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions. The integration will provide Axxcess advisors exposure to Goldman Sachs’ digitized alternatives platform, along with Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s institutional-grade solutions.

“We’re excited to roll out these significant enhancements to the platform, addressing the unique challenges advisors face with investing in alternative investments. Our goal is to help advisors better serve their clients by simplifying the day-to-day processes associated with alternative investments,” said Chief Investment Officer of Axxcess Wealth Management, Cory Persson, CFA.

“Improving opportunities for advisors to invest in sophisticated investments, such as alternatives, starts with providing access to digital-forward tools and support. We’re excited for Axxcess’ potential to help achieve that, given this launch,” said Jeremy Eisenstein, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs.

The Platform’s curated alternative solutions and enhancements were announced at Axxcess Wealth’s Annual Conference in Carlsbad, California. For more information on the Axxcess Platform, visit https://axxcessplatform.com/.

About Axxcess Wealth Management

Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC is an independent investment advisor registered with the SEC. The Axxcess Platform is built for the experienced advisor looking to improve their current RIA platform, or an operational solution for a high-caliber professional thinking of going independent and seeking a seamless transition. For more information including Form ADV, visit axxcessplatform.com.

Disclosures:

Advisory services provided by Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC (AWM), an Investment Adviser registered with the SEC. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC and its Investment Advisor Representatives are properly licensed or exempt from registration. The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security.

For additional information, please visit our website at https://www.axxcessplatform.com.

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are offered by Folio Investments, Inc., d/b/a Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (“GSCS”), a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Additional brokerage services are provided by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“GS&Co.”), which is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Research GSCS and GS&Co. at FINRA's BrokerCheck. The information provided here shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice by GSCS or GS&Co. to buy or sell securities.

