U.S. Energy Corp. Provides Corporate Update including Commencement of Development Program and Complete Debt Repayment

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) a growth-focused company engaged in the operation and development of high-quality producing energy assets, today announced a series of transformational developments and balance sheet updates.



HIGHLIGHTS

Recently repaid the entire outstanding balance of credit facility, leaving the Company debt-free.

Commenced Kevin Dome development program in Northwest Montana.

3 rd party contingent and prospective resource report with mid-point Helium estimates of 23.7 BCF and 13.3 BCF, respectively (see table below).

party contingent and prospective resource report with mid-point Helium estimates of 23.7 BCF and 13.3 BCF, respectively (see table below). 3 rd party legacy hydrocarbon reserve report of 3.5 Mmboe (100% PDP and 62% oil) and a PV-10 of $50.9 million (see table below).

party legacy hydrocarbon reserve report of 3.5 Mmboe (100% PDP and 62% oil) and a PV-10 of $50.9 million (see table below). Active share repurchase program with 0.8 million shares, or approximately 3% of outstanding shares, repurchased to date.

Available liquidity of approximately $22.0 million.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“I am pleased to announce that U.S. Energy has achieved multiple key milestones, including initiating our initial development program around our recent transformative transaction, as well as completely paying off the entirety of the Company’s outstanding debt,” said Ryan Smith, U.S. Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “With U.S. Energy’s current balance sheet profile, combined with cash flow from our legacy operations, we have the financial flexibility to accelerate the development of our newly acquired assets in a highly accretive manner and continue our disciplined capital allocation strategy and commitment to driving value and compelling risk-adjusted returns.

“The initiation of U.S. Energy’s development program marks the beginning of our expansion in the region and our stated objective of becoming a leading integrated gas company. With a strong, conservative financial foundation and clear strategic goal, we are well positioned to deliver results and long-term value to the Company’s shareholders.”

COMMENCEMENT OF DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

U.S. Energy has commenced the initial development program targeting helium and various other industrial gases across the Kevin Dome structure in Northwest Montana. The Company will target and test several pay zones which it believes to be economic, including multiple Duperow, Souris River, and Flathead formations. U.S. Energy owns approximately 82.5% of the working interest across the Company’s initial development area.

Additionally, the Company continues to make progress on its carbon sequestration initiatives and have begun the planning and engineering phase of U.S. Energy-owned infrastructure to both sequester and monetize carbon. Along with carbon sequestration, U.S. Energy believes there is significant economic upside in its development plan through the monetization of both carbon dioxide and nitrogen to meet the growing demand domestically and plans to pursue these avenues going forward.

INDUSTRIAL GAS OVERVIEW - RESOURCE REPORT

The Company’s position across the Kevin Dome structure in Northwest Montana is supported by a contingent and prospective resource report prepared by a third-party engineering firm.(1)(2)

Contingent Resources Discovered Gas initially in Place (Bcf) Remaining Helium Resource (Bcf) Formation 1c (Low) 2c (Best) 3c (High) 1c (Low) 2c (Best) 3c (High) Middle Duperow: 1,293.0 1,947.0 2,904.0 8.1 16.8 31.5 Lower Duperow: 428.2 806.4 1,459.0 2.9 6.9 14.8 Totals: 1,721.2 2,753.4 4,363.0 10.9 23.7 46.3





Prospective Resources Undiscovered Gas initially in Place (Bcf) Remaining Helium Resource (Bcf) Formation 1u (Low) 2u (Best) 3u (High) 1u (Low) 2u (Best) 3u (High) Souris River: 428.4 995.3 20.7 3.3 9.1 21.7 Flathead: 114.1 282.6 701.7 1.6 4.2 10.8 Totals: 542.5 1,277.9 722.4 4.9 13.3 32.5

(1) Gross volumes in the ground before applying any commercial or economic parameters.

(2) Discovered Gas Initially in Place is raw gas volumes, predominately CO2 and nitrogen, before applying helium content.

LEGACY HYDROCARBON OVERVIEW – RESERVE REPORT

The Company's 2024 SEC proved reserves as of July 1, 2024, as prepared by an independent third-party reserve engineer, were 3.5 Mboe and comprised of 62% oil. The amounts presented below are the present value of the Company's SEC proved reserves, discounted 10% ('PV-10'), as of July 1, 2024, adjusted for all subsequent divestiture activities.

Proved Reserves Overview PV-10 ($mm)(1) Classification Oil (Mbo) Gas (Mmcf) Total (Mboe) Proved Developed Producing: 2,543 6,533 3,542 $50.9 Total Proved Reserves: 2,543 6,533 3,542 $50.9

(3) Mid-year 2024 reserves were run at the SEC twelve-month first day of month average price used for mid-year 2024 of $79.00 per Bbl for oil and $2.33 per Mcf for natural gas.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

During September 2024, U.S. Energy repaid the entire outstanding balance under its existing borrowing base. The Company’s reserves-based credit facility remains unchanged with a $20.0 million undrawn borrowing base. U.S. Energy currently has approximately $2.0 million in cash and expects to fund its development plan through its current liquidity profile, including cash flow from operations.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

As previously disclosed, U.S. Energy’s Board of Directors authorized the extension of the Company’s share repurchase program through June 30, 2025. Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase up to $5.0 million of its outstanding common stock in the open market, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations. To date, U.S. Energy has repurchased 799,500 shares at a total cost of approximately $0.9 million. The Company anticipates continuing to be active with the share repurchase program going forward.

