Premier Graphene Receives Confirmatory Concrete and Mortar Test Results from Global Leader in Sustainable Construction

Global Leader Nears Final Testing Phase Which Could Lead to Long-Term Supply Agreements

EL CENTRO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) President Pedro Mendez recently held a Zoom meeting with the research and development team from one of the world’s largest construction materials companies (the “Company”) on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. During the meeting, the global leader in sustainable construction independently validated data originally reported by Premier on August 8th, 2024. According to the initial engineering report by Baja California Test S.A. de R.L. De C.V. and as first reported on August 8, 2024, Premier’s proprietary graphene-enhanced concrete demonstrated a 32% improvement in tensile strength. The independent tests conducted by the global R&D team yielded similar results. Premier is now awaiting a larger-scale test order, and if these findings are reconfirmed through further independent testing, the company expects to secure initial orders and potential long-term supply agreements.

During the Zoom meeting, the company presented highly promising results from the recent testing of Premier Graphene's and HGI's concrete additive mix in mortar applications. The engineers expressed strong enthusiasm about the additive’s performance, indicating substantial potential for improving construction materials – rendering the ultimate product much stronger and much longer lasting. These results are consistent with the results achieved by the rigorous independent testing on asphalt.

The Company believes that these innovative formulations could also play a key role in significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions in cement production.

The Company plans to move forward with large-scale testing of the additive in concrete during the next phase of evaluations. If these tests confirm Premier Graphene’s previous findings and align with the Company’s initial results, it has indicated plans to solidify its commitment to Premier Graphene and HGI’s groundbreaking formulation by placing orders and pursuing long-term supply agreements. The Company’s lead engineer expressed optimism about the promising results and the potential partnership, which could revolutionize construction materials on a global scale.

Pedro Mendez, President of Premier Graphene Inc., stated, "We are thrilled with the positive feedback we’ve received, and we look forward to seeing the results of the further concrete testing which is expected to be confirmed and lead to orders. This could mark a significant milestone for Premier Graphene and our commitment to advancing construction technologies."

To get the latest news on the exciting developments from Premier Biomedical Inc. (OTC: BIEI), now known as Premier Graphene, Inc., subscribe by submitting to: https://premiergrapheneinc.com/contact/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/pedro-mendez-a504741ba

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gustavocarreno?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=android_app

For more information, please contact us at: info@premiergrapheneinc.com

Website (upgrading in the process): https://premiergrapheneinc.com/

X: @PREMIERGRAPHENE

About Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI):

Premier Graphene and its Mexican affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies LLC created a proprietary, scalable method to create high-quality, low-cost graphene out of industrial hemp. The Company plans on creating proprietary graphene colloids that can address billion-dollar markets such as the cement industry. The Company also enjoys the capacity to create proprietary best-in-class graphene-enhanced lubricants and epoxies. The Company's initial roll out will focus on markets that will require small capital expenditures. For example, and in the case of the cement industry, the Company will sell its graphene suspensions to existing multi-national cement manufacturers.

Premier engaged in a holding company reorganization so that the parent company, renamed from “Premier Biomedical Inc.”, has almost no convertible debentures (less than $20,000) outstanding. As a result, the successor issuer public company, Premier Graphene, Inc., has nearly no debt. The predecessor issuer's debt remains in the original company, now a subsidiary of the publicly traded company. The Company is traded on the OTC Market, in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Premier Graphene, Inc. is in the process of a single corporate action – changing its name with FINRA and thus OTC Markets. Its articles of incorporation prohibit a reverse split. It is involved in the development of sophisticated products utilizing the unique characteristics of graphene, partnering with various related corporations and unrelated corporations.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions its readers that the statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI), whose name is being changed from Premier Biomedical Inc., undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contact:

Pedro Mendez

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

info@premiergrapheneinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.