Genasys Announces International LRAD Law Enforcement and Defense Orders

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced a new law enforcement LRAD order for a West African country and a follow-on defense order from Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding B.V. (Damen). LRAD systems will be mounted on police vehicles and used by law enforcement in the West African country for public safety operations and crowd communication. From an order announced in June, Damen has exercised the option to outfit two more German Navy F-126 frigates with multiple LRAD 950NXT systems.



“International LRAD business continues to rebound with these orders and the EU, Middle East, and APAC orders announced this summer,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys. “Further international orders for our Long Range Acoustic Devices are anticipated this calendar year.”

Peter Ayre, Genasys Vice President of EMEA Business Development, said, “Escalating regional tensions and ongoing civil unrest are increasing demand for LRAD’s essential clear communication capabilities to warn and notify, establish large safety zones, deescalate dangerous situations, minimize the use of force, and save lives.”

LRAD systems broadcast attention-commanding voice messages and alert tones with exceptional clarity from close range to 5,500 meters. LRAD systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, law enforcement, defense, border and homeland security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, emergency management, maritime and port security, and wildlife preservation.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. Incorporating the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®), the Genasys Protect platform is designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 70 million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 550 U.S. cities. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of geopolitical conflicts, epidemics or pandemics, and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

