U.S. Payments Forum Fall Meeting to Examine the Evolution of Tokenization, Faster Payments and Emerging Fraud Tools

Payments leaders from Bank of America, PULSE Network and Mastercard will deliver keynotes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum is bringing together the industry’s top decision-makers for its upcoming Fall Member Meeting. Advancements in AI, real-time payments and online fraud are influencing the payment sector’s digital transformation. The meeting will serve as a neutral space for stakeholders and industry influentials to explore this fast-changing landscape, working collaboratively to spark innovation and address potential challenges.



The event will take place November 12 and 13, 2024 at the Newport Marriott Hotel & Spa in Newport, Rhode Island. It is open to all Secure Technology Alliance members, which includes organizations within the U.S. Payments Forum and the Identity and Access Forum. Attendees will have access to roundtable discussions, panels, special interest groups and networking spaces. Registration details and the full agenda can be found on the U.S. Payments Forum’s event page.

The keynote address on the evolution of tokenization in payments will be delivered by Steve Twombly, managing director of payment network strategy at Bank of America, Bryan Manka, senior product manager at PULSE Networks and Sukhmani Dev, Mastercard’s SVP of digital product management.

Additionally, the event will explore new developments in the following industry-leading topics:

Faster payments and digital wallets

Contactless payment successes and growth opportunities

Electric vehicle open payment initiatives

EMV fleet implementation

Payments fraud developments

AI use cases for merchants, financial institutions, issuers and processors

“Our member meetings provide an opportunity for organizations of any size to come together, share perspectives and help shape the future of payments,” said Devon Rohrer, managing director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “The event facilitates critical evaluations of today’s most pressing challenges. In turn, these discussions provide practical insights and actionable guidance that drive the development of our industry-leading educational resources, created by the Forum’s Working Committees.”

The meeting is made possible through the support of its platinum sponsor, Bank of America.

Member organizations are allowed a maximum number of participants to attend at no charge based on their level of membership. Additional member registrations are available at a rate of $200 per person. Early bird registration for additional participants is $150 until September 30, 2024.

Non-members who are interested in attending the event are encouraged to visit the Alliance’s website to learn how to get involved with the U.S. Payments Forum. By joining, organizations can access broader activities within the Secure Technology Alliance and its affiliated organizations, including the development of white papers, webinars and many educational deliverables. For membership levels, benefits and the application, visit: https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

