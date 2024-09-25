Del Taco Continues to Expand Presence Throughout Florida With 13th Location Opening Soon

With its second restaurant opening in Kissimmee the brand is making its mark on the Orlando metro-area

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced the opening of the newest location at 7531 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, marking the brand’s second company-owned location in the popular tourist destination of Kissimmee and marks the seventh restaurant in Orlando.



A short distance from the main entrance to the Disney World® theme park, the new restaurant highlights Del Taco’s sleek, contemporary Fresh Flex layout. The bold interior design, and open-layout kitchen emphasizes the brand’s commitment to freshness and flavor. For orders on the go, Del Taco guests can swing through the dual drive-thru lanes or take advantage of the contactless delivery pick-up stations for hassle-free third-party to-go orders.

Guests can order their favorite Del Taco meals from 9 a.m. ET to 1 a.m. ET and enjoy the NEW Al Pastor, in collaboration with Danny Trejo’s, Trejo’s Tacos®. Experience the bold, authentic flavors of tender, pit-roasted pork, marinated with traditional spices to include an Al Pastor Street Taco, Al Pastor Loaded Fries, Al Pastor Epic Fresh Guacamole Burrito and Al Pastor Cheddar Quesadilla.

“Kissimmee is the ultimate destination for guaranteed fun, and we are grateful to the community and the loyal fans of the brand visiting from all over the country,” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer at Del Taco. “It’s an honor to be a part of the liveliness of the Kissimmee community through our commitment for bold flavors, high-quality ingredients, convenience and affordable pricing.”

Del Taco was recently ranked #1 for Best Fast-Food Restaurant in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. From their award-winning Crinkle-Cut fries to Epic Burritos®, each dish at Del Taco is prepared fresh in the restaurant's working kitchen, using high-quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, hand-chopped pico de gallo, and fresh house-made guacamole.

For those interested in joining the Kissimmee team, positions are listed at http://www.deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards 2024, Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

Media Contact Maddie Bell Allison deltaco@allisonworldwide.com (310) 496-4464

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.