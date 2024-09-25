Getty Realty Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.



Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, October 24, 2024, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, October 31, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13748932.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio included 1,124 properties in 42 states across the United States plus Washington, D.C.

