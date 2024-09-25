Capsa Healthcare Unveils the New Tryten P-Series: Engineering a Path to Better Care

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a leader in purposefully designed integrated solutions, proudly announces the launch of the new Tryten P-Series tablet and monitor carts that are engineered to enhance telehealth, virtual care, and overall patient experience across a spectrum of modern healthcare environments.





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Tryten P1 features a longer articulating arm compared to the Tryten S-Series platform, providing a flexible height adjustment for optimal tablet or lightweight monitor viewing. This improvement ensures that patients lying in bed or seated can comfortably interact with the device, enhancing both the virtual care and overall user experience. The robust base of the P-Series offers enhanced stability, minimizing the risk of tipping and ensuring secure device operation in virtually any care setting.

The new column design for the P-Series cart supports improved cable management, allowing for a cleaner, more organized setup. This column’s intuitive mounting system enables healthcare providers to effortlessly attach multiple peripherals—such as cameras, speakers, video bars, monitors, all-in-one computers, and medical devices—without the hassle of tangled cords. The ability to seamlessly integrate various devices optimizes workflow and enhances clinical efficiency.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Tryten P-Series is well-suited for a range of applications, including telehealth, virtual patient observation, remote interpreting, virtual rounding, and EHR workflow support. Additionally, Capsa’s OEM team partners with innovative medical device companies and healthcare solution providers to add safe and effective mobility capabilities to their products. The P-Series modular design allows the use of over 40 Tryten accessories, ensuring a customized solution tailored to specific healthcare application requirements.

“Our new Tryten P-Series exemplifies Capsa Healthcare’s dedication to engineering a path to better care through continuous innovation, reflecting the evolving importance of patient experience and care delivery,” said Craig Rydingsward, Senior Vice President at Capsa Healthcare. “The P-Series platform is more than a simple enhancement to our S-Series line, but rather a significant step forward in ensuring stability, security, and enhanced performance at the intersection where patients, providers, and technology meet.”

Presently there are four configurations available to order. The Tryten P1 Tablet Cart offers a longer 14” articulating arm for extended reach over a patient’s bedside. The Tryten P1 Monitor Cart provides the extension and height adjustability of a 7” or 14” articulating arm with a VESA mount to support a lightweight monitor. The Tryten P5 Monitor Cart has increased stability through the improved P-Series base, and simplified cable management over the S5, allowing for more peripherals to be added to the cart when compared to the Tryten S5. The new Tryten P6 Monitor Cart incorporates the column offset presently only found on the Tryten X1 platform but incorporates the streamlined base of the P-Series, freeing valuable floor space and allowing the cart base to fit under a hospital bed.

About Capsa Healthcare

Across the healthcare continuum, Capsa stands out as the leader in purposefully designed, integrated solutions for pharmacy automation, medication management, and point-of-care technologies. Capsa has partnered with healthcare providers for more than 60 years to engineer innovative answers for complex challenges. Capsa’s solutions optimize workflows, streamline repetitive tasks, and improve clinical efficiency. From automating pharmacy operations to enhancing patient engagement, Capsa is engineering a path to better care.

