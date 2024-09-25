Dallas Business Journal Recognizes USOSM COO Alisa Ulrey for Leadership

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas Business Journal has selected U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) Chief Operations Officer Alisa Ulrey as a 2024 C-Suite Leaders Awards program honoree. The C-Suite Leaders Awards program recognizes “outstanding professionals for leadership at their organizations and their contributions to the DFW community,” according to the Dallas Business Journal. Honorees are selected based on evidence of exemplary leadership, performance and innovation.



The Dallas Business Journal created the prestigious, merit-based award program by combining the CFO of the Year and Most Admired CEOs awards programs and expanding the parameters to highlight “other deserving stories of high-level leadership.” Nominations are gathered from all over the DFW Metroplex.

“Alisa has been instrumental in helping to establish USOSM as a valuable partner for oral and maxillofacial surgeons and has made a significant contribution to our overall success. She has built a team and developed processes that enable them to grow their practices, while enabling them to achieve an even higher level of clinical excellence and patient care, which is extremely important to all of us,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “She is an exceptional COO and an integral part of our team, and we’re thrilled with Dallas Business Journal’s decision to honor her with this award.”

As COO of USOSM, Ulrey oversees daily operations, designs and implements business strategies, sets performance and growth goals, and establishes policies that promote company culture and vision. She is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience shaping two of the nation’s largest Fortune 500 companies.

Previously, Ulrey was president and COO of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD). Prior to that, Ulrey spent several years in various leadership roles for CVS Health and Target. Ulrey is a graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business management.

Ulrey is extremely active as a business mentor, both in the healthcare industry and beyond. She also volunteers with Women in DSO, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of women leaders in the dental industry. She is a guest speaker at industry events, sharing wisdom about topics such as improving decision making in the workplace and operational improvement initiatives. Outside of work, she is active with Collin County animal shelters. She is a frequent foster dog mom, specializing in caring for dogs that are harder to adopt out.

“I’m grateful to the Dallas Business Journal for this recognition and to our team for their nomination and for their support – not only for this awards program, but more importantly, for their support as we work together to bring patient care forward. Exceptional patient care is one of the hallmarks of USOSM and our partner practices, and I’m honored to be a part of that process,” said Ulrey.

The Dallas Business Journal is an award-winning business publication and a part of the American City Business Journals family, the largest publisher of metropolitan business news weeklies in the United States. This is USOSM’s second award with the Dallas Business Journal this quarter, having been ranked by the publication earlier this month as 13th on the Fast 50 – a list of the 50 fastest growing companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 28 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.