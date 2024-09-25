TAB Bank Partners with The Fiesta Tableware Co., Dishing Up $4.5 Million in Financing to Serve Up Growth

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank announces the closing of a $4.5 million credit facility with The Fiesta Tableware Co. of West Virginia. This partnership will ensure the American-made tableware company continues helping home chefs refresh and reinvent their table settings.



The Fiesta Tableware Co., formerly known as The Homer Laughlin China Company, was established in 1871 and has been a leading producer of ceramic tableware in the United States for over a century. Based in Newell, West Virginia, The Fiesta Tableware Co. produces professional-grade dinnerware for retail stores and home chefs. The company is the last standing potter of its square footage in the country.

“It has been a real pleasure to work with the TAB Bank team as we navigated the due diligence process and made the transition to TAB. We anticipate a strong mutually beneficial relationship in the months and years ahead,” commented Matt Wicks, Chief Operating Officer at The Fiesta Tableware Co.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a company with a rich history of supporting American jobs and craftsmanship,” said Tyler Heap, President at TAB Bank. “We look forward to a strong and lasting relationship with such an iconic brand.”

The $4.5 million credit facility will help The Fiesta Tableware Co. with its working capital needs as it continues scaling the company sustainably. The company is dedicated to the safety of its customers, the preservation of natural resources and a reduced environmental impact.

TAB Bank provides various financial solutions to help small and midsize businesses, including term loans and lines of credit. The bank tailors its credit solutions to fit the specific needs of each company, ensuring consistent cash flow and the ability to scale. TAB Bank works closely with businesses to find the ideal financing for their unique situation, offering accounts receivable financing, equipment loans and asset-based lending.

