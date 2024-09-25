AI Anxiety Among Marketing Executives Persists; New Survey Shows Majority Feel Negatively About AI

Fiverr Pro’s Second Annual Marketing Report also finds execs are loosening RTO policies and 69% report an increase in freelancer utilization

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today unveiled its second annual Marketing Executives report from Fiverr Pro. Fiverr Pro is Fiverr's premium solution for medium to large businesses seeking top professional talent. The survey of more than 500 marketing leaders in the U.S. uncovers a growing reliance on freelancers to fill crucial gaps, with executives also voicing concerns about the role of AI in their industry and the strategic shift towards a hybrid workforce model blending freelance and full-time talent.



“This annual survey offers a clear and detailed year over year snapshot of the changing priorities within marketing, showing how industry leaders are adapting their strategies to remain competitive. It’s evident that the leaders who use freelancers don’t see them as just a bonus; they’re productivity game-changers. It’s clear that freelancers aren't just here to pick up the slack–they’re here to help you win. In a world where speed and flexibility define success, freelancers are integral to a company’s competitiveness,” said Maya Roisman, General Manager, Fiverr Pro.

Key trends from the report include:

Freelancers as Essential Team Members: 69% of marketing executives report an increase in freelancer utilization this year, solidifying their role as crucial contributors to team success.

Evolving Office Dynamics:

Seasonal Challenges and AI Hesitancy:

Strategic Workforce Planning:

To access the complete 2024 Marketing Executives Survey Report and gain deeper insights into the evolving role of freelancers in the marketing industry, please visit: http://blog.fiverr.com/post/top-priorities-for-marketing-executives

Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 503 U.S. Marketing Executives (18+, with companies with 50+ employees) who use freelancers. The data was collected between 06.08.2024– 15.08.2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, around 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Pro, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

______________________________

1 ‘Slightly Negative’ and ‘Really negative’ answers combined. (Q10. How positive or negative are your feelings on emerging tech (AI and machine learning)?)





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b5feade-000e-4f6f-854d-a5548daa00cf

