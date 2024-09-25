Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 75 Day 2 on September 26

MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com, a leading independent small cap media portal, announces the schedule of the 75th Emerging Growth Conference on September 25 & 26, 2024.



The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 2 - September 26, 2024

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

uCloudlink Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL)

Keynote speakers: Ivan Shi, CFO, & Daniel Gao, IRD

9:40 – 10:10

Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA)

Keynote speaker: Nick Langton, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

10:50 - 11:20

Reconnaissance Energy Africa, Ltd. (OTCQX: RECAF) (TSXV: RECO)

Keynote speaker: Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO

11:25 - 11:55

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speakers: Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development



12:00 - 12:30

M2i Global, Inc., (OTCQB: MTWO)

Keynote speakers: Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, CEO & Doug Cole, Executive Chairman

1:10 - 1:40

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (OTC Pink: NVAAF) (ASX: NVA)

Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director

1:45 - 2:15

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF)

Keynote speaker: George O’Leary, Managing Director, CEO and CFO

2:20 – 2:50

Birch Co. (OTC Pink: ATWT)

Keynote speaker: Josh Ploch, CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

3:10 - 3:20

Interstellar Communication Holdings

Keynote speakers: Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador, Harri Laitinen, CEO of Planix Oy., and Lijie Zhu, Founder and managing director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners

3:25 - 3:35

CytoMed Therapeutics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDTC)

Keynote speaker: Peter Choo, Chairman

3:40 – 3:50

Canoo Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOEV)

Keynote speaker: Greg Ethridge, CFO

3:55 – 4:05

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC)

Keynote speaker: Allan Evans, CEO

4:10 – 4:20

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)

Keynote speaker: Bryan Giraudo, CFO & COO

4:25 – 4:35

Cyios Corp. (OTC Pink: CYIO)

Keynote speaker: John O’Shea, Chairman

Day 1 - September 25, 2024

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Smith, President, CEO & Director

9:40 – 10:10

Brenmiller Energy, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG)

Keynote speaker: Nir Brenmiller, COO

10:15 – 10:45

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE American: SKYH)

Keynote speakers: Tal Keinan, Founder and CEO & Francisco X. Gonzalez, CFO

10:50 - 11:20

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTC Pink: JETR)

Keynote speaker: Richard Sitomer, CEO

11:25 - 11:55

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc. (NYSE American: CMCL)

Keynote speaker: John Mark Learmonth – CEO

12:00 – 12:30

Zenith Epigenetics Ltd.

Keynote speaker: Donald J. McCaffrey – President & CEO

12:35 - 1:05

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)

Keynote speakers: Jim Frakes – Acting CEO and CFO & Steven LaRosa – Chief Medical Officer

1:10 - 1:40

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI)

Keynote speaker: Adam Mendelsohn, PHD, CEO

1:45 - 2:15

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American: VGZ) (TSX: VGZ)

Keynote speaker: Frederick Earnest – CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Evanesce

Keynote speaker: Douglas Horne, Founder & CEO

2:55 – 3:05

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

Keynote speaker: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

3:10 - 3:20

BlueRush, Inc. (OTCQB: BTVRF) (TSXV: BTV)

Keynote speaker: Steve Taylor, CEO

3:25 - 3:35

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO)

Keynote speaker: Mark Harding, President

3:40 – 3:50

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCQB: PENMF) (ASX: PEN)

Keynote speaker: Wayne W. Heili, MD, CEO & Director

3:55 – 4:05

Sucro Limited (OTCQB: SUGRF) (TSXV: SUG)

Keynote speaker: Don Hill, Chairman

4:10 – 4:20

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, and Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

4:25 – 4:35

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)

Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

4:40 – 4:50

Peloton Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: PMCCF) (CSE: PMC)

Keynote speaker: Edward L. Ellwood, President, CEO & Director

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

