Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s Monthly Leasing and Finance Index Shows Originations Down 10% Y/Y, Improved Credit Performance

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), a survey of economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, reports that in August:



New business volume (NBV) was $9.2 billion, down 10% from August 2023.

Month over month, NBV was down 17% from $11.1 billion in July 2024.

Year to date, cumulative NBV was up 3.5% compared to 2023.



Additional findings include:

Receivables over 30 days were 2.2%, down from 2.5% the previous month and down from 2.3% in the same period in 2023.

were 2.2%, down from 2.5% the previous month and down from 2.3% in the same period in 2023. Charge-offs were 0.4%, down from 0.5% the previous month, and up from 0.3% year over year.

were 0.4%, down from 0.5% the previous month, and up from 0.3% year over year. Credit approvals totaled 76%, unchanged from July.

totaled 76%, unchanged from July. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was up 1.2% year-over-year.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index in September is 61.9, up from the August index of 58.4, and the highest level in more than two years.

ELFA President and CEO Leigh Lytle said, “The Fed’s decision to begin lowering interest rates will support demand for equipment, even if some businesses wait for rates to fall further before investing. That wait-and-see approach showed up in our August MLFI as new business volumes declined. However, ELFA members expect acquisitions to pick up once we‘re past the election and interest rates fall a bit further. That sentiment was also reflected in our Foundation’s recent Monthly Confidence Index, which showed that equipment finance executives are very optimistic about their organizations’ prospects over the next four months. Finally, credit conditions remain healthy, which will allow lessors and financiers to service new demand when it shows up later this year.”

Marci Slagle, CLFP, President, BankFinancial Equipment Finance, said, “It appears there is still a slight slowdown in the equipment finance industry, which was heavily weighted in the decrease in origination activity at banks, which led to a dip in new business volume. However, it's reassuring to hear that portfolio quality is remaining stable, with improvements in receivables and a reduction in losses. What was not baked into these numbers was the Fed rate drop this month. This will help stimulate fourth quarter growth, for both independent lessors and banks. The anticipation of further rate reductions may indeed boost demand, encouraging businesses to invest in capital expenditures. It's definitely a pivotal time for both independent lessors and banks as we navigate these changes, but I think we are going to start trending in the right direction.”

About ELFA’s MLFI-25

The MLFI-25 is the only near-real-time index that reflects capex, or the volume of commercial equipment financed in the U.S. It is released monthly from Washington, D.C., one day before the U.S. Department of Commerce's durable goods report. This financial indicator complements reports like the Institute for Supply Management Index, providing a comprehensive view of productive assets in the U.S. economy—equipment produced, acquired and financed. The MLFI-25 consists of two years of business activity data from 25 participating companies. For more details, including methodology and participants, visit www.elfaonline.org/knowledge-hub/mlfi.

About ELFA

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) represents financial services companies and manufacturers in the $1 trillion U.S. equipment finance sector. ELFA’s 575 member companies provide essential financing that helps businesses acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow. Learn how equipment finance contributes to businesses’ success, U.S. economic growth, manufacturing and jobs at www.elfaonline.org.

