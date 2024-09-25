Creative Realities Warms Up for a New Season Across NFL, NHL and NBA Venues

Sports and entertainment venues get a digital boost with tailored solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, is proud to announce its momentum and key initiatives for the 2024-2025 sports season. As the sports and entertainment landscape prepares for a high-energy season, Creative Realities has been tapped to support nearly a dozen venues across three major sports leagues, delivering a mix of net-new deployments and seasonal upgrades.



This year, Creative Realities has been selected by three NFL venues, four NHL venues, and three NBA venues, with the potential for more venues secured as the season progresses. The company's dynamic offerings range from IT network readiness and IPTV to digital menu board solutions, designed to improve operations and fan engagement.

"With three leagues kicking off at the same time, it's a crucial time for our team to support these venues as they prepare for a successful season," said Lee Summers, President of Sports and Entertainment at Creative Realities. "From ensuring network readiness to implementing dynamic pricing and digital menus, our goal is to help each venue stay competitive, boost revenue, and provide an unparalleled experience for fans."

Beyond digital displays, Creative Realities plays a crucial role in supporting the infrastructure and operational systems that drive venue performance. In several venues, the company is leading IT initiatives to ensure network readiness—handling everything from fiber conversions to enhancing streaming capabilities. On the F&B side, Creative Realities collaborates closely with major service providers, including Levy Restaurants, Legends Hospitality, Aramark and ASM Global to deliver strategic content and dynamic menu pricing across counters and venues. By utilizing A/B testing and data-driven content strategies, the company helps venues optimize their offerings, creating sales lift on promoted products and improving overall menu performance.

“Dynamic digital solutions are transforming the way we operate within venues, allowing us to adapt to fan needs and preferences in real-time,” said Lee Summers, President of Sports & Entertainment at Creative Realities. “With the ability to adjust menu offerings, pricing and promotions based on game schedules and demographics, we can deliver a more tailored experience that not only enhances fan engagement but also increases sales and operational efficiency."

Additionally, Creative Realities is playing a significant role in visual merchandising efforts, helping venues integrate digital displays into their stores to drive sales of team merchandise. These digital innovations help to optimize space allocation to ensure that signage promotes high-margin products, specialty promotions and priority items. The company has helped teams like the San Antonio Spurs completely renovate their retail space, utilizing digital displays to spotlight milestone game promotions and move last season's playoff gear, ultimately increasing sales and inventory turnover.

A key focus for Creative Realities this season has been managing multiple large-scale projects across various venues, all with precision and efficiency. Despite the tight timelines, the company has consistently met delivery schedules, working seamlessly with key partners to ensure that every venue is fully prepared for the upcoming season.

"Getting several venues ready simultaneously is no small feat, but our team has done an exceptional job of balancing priorities and staying on track," said Summers. "We believe that by working closely with our clients, we can help them plan better and reduce the need for last-minute fixes, which leads to better operational efficiency."

Creative Realities continues to be a dominant player in live entertainment venues, delivering the innovation and support venues need to stay ahead in a competitive market. In a fast-paced environment, post-installation support becomes crucial to ensuring sustained performance throughout the season. By providing ongoing maintenance and optimization, Creative Realities helps venues continually adapt, ensuring the technology delivers value and remains reliable, even as fan engagement evolves and operational needs shift.

Looking ahead, Creative Realities plans to expand its initiatives not only within sports, including MLS and MLB venues, but also into non-sports verticals such as corporate communications, hospitals, casinos and resort properties. These sectors are ideal candidates for the company’s IPTV solutions and cloud-based services, which enable seamless operations and generate recurring revenue across all digital touchpoints. With a deep understanding of the technology, Creative Realities is well-positioned to adapt its solutions to a broader range of industries.

For more information about Creative Realities and its work in Sports and Entertainment, please visit https://cri.com/who-we-serve/stadiums-arenas-entertainment .

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

