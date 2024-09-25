Wound Cleanser Product Market to Surpass US$ 2.24 Billion, Expanding at a 1.4% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR

High prevalence of acute, chronic, and surgical wounds among elderly population driving demand for wound cleanser products.

Rockville, MD, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry report released by Fact.MR, the global wound cleanser product market is estimated at US$ 1.96 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 2.24 billion by the end of 2034.

Over the past decade, the growing elderly population, traumatic injuries, surgical procedures, and obesity/diabetes have all contributed to an increase in acute, chronic, and surgical wounds. Obesity and diabetes have also increased the frequency and complexity of ulcers, including those on the legs and feet. Taking care of these wounds is driving up medical expenses and necessitates advanced wound care.

This business landscape is being significantly impacted by technological advancements. Innovations in their formulations, such as the addition of enzymes and antimicrobial agents for efficient debridement, have increased the efficacy of wound cleanser products. The market for wound cleanser products has been significantly influenced by the rising number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), which has changed the overall structure of this industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global wound cleanser product market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 1.4% from 2024 to 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in the United States is set to reach a value of US$ 613.8 million in 2024.

in 2024. China is estimated to account for a 4% share of the East Asia market in 2024.

share of the East Asia market in 2024. Revenue from the sales of wound cleanser products in Japan is set to reach US$ 98 million in 2024.

in 2024. The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2024 to 2034.

“Government programs aimed at improving healthcare accessibility and affordability support wound cleanser product market growth by providing more resources for advanced wound care,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Wound Cleanser Product Market:

Key players in the wound cleanser product market are Angelini ACRAF S.p.A., Integra LifeSciences, Hollister Incorporation, Coloplast A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Molnlycke Healthcare, Century Pharmaceuticals, Coloplast Ltd., Cramer Sports Medicine, DermaRite Industries, LLC, Hollister Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medline Industries.

Wetting Agents Popular for Reducing Risk of Infection and Accelerating Recovery:

Wetting agents, such as saline wound treatments and drinkable, sterile water, are widely used as cleanser products because they reduce the risk of infection and encourage quick healing. Wetting agents used in wound care can come in various forms, including solutions, sprays, gels, and foams.

The choice of wetting agent formulation depends on factors such as the type and location of the wound, as well as the individual patient's needs and preferences. By enhancing the removal of dead tissue and contaminants, wetting agents support the formation of granulation tissue to ensure faster wound closure.

Wound Cleanser Product Industry News:

Sanara MedTech Inc. declared in April 2023 that it has obtained 510(k) approval for its Biasurge advanced surgical solution, a proprietary mixture built around its Biakos technology. Biasurge was created to mechanically cleanse wounds and eliminate material, including bacteria.

declared in April 2023 that it has obtained 510(k) approval for its Biasurge advanced surgical solution, a proprietary mixture built around its Biakos technology. Biasurge was created to mechanically cleanse wounds and eliminate material, including bacteria. Infusystem Holdings, Inc. and Sanara MedTech, Inc. partnered in November 2022 to offer a complete wound care solution that enhances patient outcomes, reduces healthcare expenses, and raises provider and patient satisfaction. With the jointly owned company, the cooperation is anticipated to enable Infusystem to provide cutting-edge products to new clients, such as Sanara's progressive wound cleanser product line and Cork Medical LLC's unfavorable pressure wound therapy supplies and equipment.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the wound cleanser product market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the wound cleanser product market based on product type (wetting agents, antiseptics, moisturizers), form (sprays, solutions, foam, wipes, gels), wound type (acute wounds, chronic wounds, burns), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, long-term care centers, home care settings), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

