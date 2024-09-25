The State Board of Education Wants the District’s School Nurse Staffing Shortage Fixed

Last week, the State Board unanimously approved SR24-18: Advocating for Enhanced School Nurse Staffing and Support in DC School. The resolution decries the District’s current cluster staffing model - which, as the resolution points out, leaves many DC students with inadequate access to a school nurse during the school day - and suggests tactics to support, grow and strengthen school nursing within the District. The resolution specifically calls for: Full-time nurses in every DC public school and public charter school during normal and extended school hours

DC Health to estimate the cost of offering school nurses more competitive salaries

Greater funding in the Children’s School Services Program grant to increase school nurse staffing

Inquiry into whether current grants are limiting on-site health care professionals from providing services they’re qualified to do

The creation of a student loan repayment program for school nurses

In-District efforts to promote interest in the school nursing vocation Explore the resolution and attachments in full below.

