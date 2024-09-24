Governor’s Council on Wellness Opens Nominations for the 2025 Health Champion Award

Each year, the Governor’s Council on Wellness recognizes one exceptional individual and one remarkable organization in Kansas who have shown outstanding dedication to promoting health, fitness and wellness in our communities.

Nominees for the 2025 Health Champion Award can come from a diverse range of backgrounds, from healthcare professionals and educators to community leaders and volunteers. The award highlights outstanding individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on health awareness, disease prevention, and overall well-being within our state.

“We are thrilled to see the efforts being made to improve health and wellness across Kanas,” Jody Love, GCOW Awards Committee Chair, said. “By recognizing these Health Champions, we hope to encourage even more individuals and organizations to make a positive impact in their communities.”

The nomination process is simple and can be completed online. The form requires a brief description of the nominee’s accomplishments and how they have positively influenced their community’s health. It also asks some basic questions about the nominee’s contact information so they can be notified if they receive the award.

The deadline to submit the nomination form is Oct. 31, 2024. Winners will be notified via email, and awards will be announced in late November. The awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 23 at the Community Health Promotion Summit, which will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan.

Access the nomination form in English.

Access the nomination form in Spanish.

