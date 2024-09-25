Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for Geary County Water District 2, Geary County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Geary County Water District 2 public water supply system located in Geary County. The advisory was issued because the system could not maintain the minimum required chlorine residual. Failure to maintain required chlorine residual levels may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the Geary County Water District 2 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 785-238-3612 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our PWS Consumer Information webpage.

###